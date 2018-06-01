This Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 ‘plot leak’ is probably going to be better than the actual finished product

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and the chance that a Reddit plot leak for a Marvel movie is almost definitely going to be complete and utter BS. Still, having said that, this Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 plot leak is wildly entertaining, actually makes sense (in places), and is well worth a read to see what does, and doesn’t, make it into the final cut.

Possible spoilers for Avengers 4 and Homecoming 2… maybe.

AHarbingerOfStuff took to Reddit to relay info from a “reliable source” which lays out much of the Spidey sequel plot details and how it follows on from Avengers 4. Here are the main points to take from the ‘leak’ if you want to read them:

• Tony Stark dies in Avengers 4, and Peter Parker is left to mourn.

• Spidey and the rest of his classmates go to London for a Stark-sponsored field trip.

• Mysterio is the main villain, with Scorpion and Vulture also making appearances

• The plot revolves around Mysterio stealing Stark tech for a major villain (Doc Ock, Norman Osborn? Who knows?) and Spider-Man having to go get it back.

• The film attempts to set up a Sinister Six team-up.

• Jessica Drew, AKA the character who goes on to be Spider-Woman, is mooted to make an appearance, working alongside Spider-Man on the case.

• Villain Alistair Smythe also makes an appearance as one of Peter’s classmates.

• The title for the movie is *groan* Spider-Man: Field Trip.

While a lot of that makes sense – plus a few interesting surprises up Marvel’s sleeve by the looks of things – it’s hard to take this one too seriously. It is, after all, from someone with no real history of providing reputable leaks. Even so, a proper Sinister Six set-up (which has already been rumoured) along with a whole bunch of characters pulled from Spidey’s lore makes this sound like the best of fan fiction combined with something you’d imagine Kevin Feige could conceivably pull together.

TL;DR? This is probably fake buuuut don’t be surprised to see around 50% of it make it to the big screen. It sounds plausible, but will probably have J. Jonah Jameson ranting and raving about fake news.

We know one thing for sure, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is definitely on the list of new Marvel movies.

