This Samsung 980 Pro SSD has one dramatic markdown for Prime Day

Flashier models are certainly dotted about, but it doesn't get much more of a steal than this Prime Day Samsung 980 Pro deal. The 1TB SSD is going for $49.99 (RRP $79.95) on Amazon US, and with a heatsink-fitted model going for just $20 more, it's good to see one of the best and most reliable Gen 4 drives going easy on our wallets for a change.

With speedy SSDs being a useful component of any home-built PC setup, this Prime Day gaming deal is also pertinent to those wanting to kit out their PS5 with even more memory. As long as you buy the right version to suit its purpose, this SSD is an excellent, cost-effective choice whether fitted into a PC or your PS5. As said in our Samsung 980 Pro review, "it’s actually quite competitively priced now, especially compared to those Phison-based drives. And it’s also still a very well specced and quick SSD by any sane standard," even though newer models have since swooped in. You'll no doubt find plenty of other PS5 SSDs among our Prime Day PS5 deals , while you're at it.

With this being a Prime Day deal exclusive to the Amazon US storefront, readers outside the region may want to scroll ahead to check out some other bargains and offers available from Amazon UK.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD - 1TB | $79.95 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - It's one of the fastest Gen 4 drives out there, and at 37% off RRP this Prime Day, you'll want to take advantage of this Samsung 980 Pro deal while it lasts. If you want to use it with PS5, make sure you select the heatsink-fitted option before ordering from Amazon.

Should you buy a Samsung 980 Pro SSD?

With sleeker storage options entering the market constantly, it can be tricky to work out if the slightly older and stockier Samsung 980 Pro is worth opting for today. Given its record low price, and the comparative speeds its capable of despite being on the cheaper end of more recent models, the 980 Pro is still a solid purchase this Prime Day – especially if you don't mind the cheaper, heatsink-free option.

Comparing the heatsink to non-heatsink models, there are some differences to make note of. "This new [heatsink] variant of the Samsung 980 Pro inevitably differs little from the original in most aspects of performance. That means it’s a very quick SSD, but not as fast as the very latest PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives," we said in our review, showing that while neither version of the 980 Pro is the ultimate king when it comes to high-speed SSDS, "we doubt you’d feel the difference, most of the time."

All in all, the Samsung 980 Pro is still a top contender among the best SSDs for gaming, and this new 37% reduction in price just makes it that much more attractive.

More of today's best Prime Day deals

More Samsung 980 Pro SSD deals

Check out these other Samsung SSD deals both inside and outside Amazon's realm: