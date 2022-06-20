This RTX 3080 graphics card for $799.99 gets you 4K gaming for less

Amazon's graphics card deals are currently offering the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 for only $799.99 (was $1,000) (opens in new tab) for $200 off the sticker price. This is one of the cheapest rates on the high-end Ampere GPU that we've been able to verify in all our time tracking RTX 30-series models.

While we've seen this $799.99 price point for RTX 3080 stock crop up a couple of times in 2022, it's worth stating that models at this rate do not tend to hang around for too long. That's what makes this graphics card deal worth highlighting in our opinion, as not only is it one of the more revered Gigabyte variants, but also at a price that has yet to be surpassed.

The RTX 3080 is our number one pick for the best graphics card that you can get, and with its 4K prowess at this aggressive price point, it's easy to see why. Even close to two years after its initial release, there is very little that this graphics card cannot do in today's games, especially at 2160p.

If you're interested in more affordable GPUs, then we're also rounding up the best cheap graphics card deals with a focus on entry-level and mid-range options from the likes of AMD and Nvidia. Options begin from $179.99.

While we've seen RTX 3080 stock at this price point before, this is a rate that we've never seen beaten. What's more, graphics card stock at this rate doesn't tend to be around for long so this is a deal that we can certainly recommend for what your money gets you.



We said in our RTX 3080 review that: "It's a truly fantastic video card, and one that's built to last you through the next few years at the very least". Now that the graphics card is available far closer to MSRP, the time has never been better to experience ray tracing and DLSS support for high-resolution gaming at even higher frame rates.

