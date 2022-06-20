This RTX 3080 Alienware Aurora R10 is only $1,763.99 right now

Dell's gaming PC deals are currently offering an RTX 3080-enabled Alienware Aurora R10 model for only $1,763.99 (was $2,520) (opens in new tab), giving you a saving of $756.

This is a price point that we rarely ever see from machines of this spec, let alone those made by the manufacturer, making today an ideal opportunity to invest in high-end Ampere for a very competitive rate. The cheapest that we generally see RTX 3080 PCs selling for is around the $1,950 mark, meaning that you're saving an additional $186 at the very least here. That's what makes this gaming PC deal so significant because this price point certainly isn't commonplace.

As well as being one of the best gaming PCs on the market to this day, the Alienware Aurora R10 benefits from a powerful current-generation Ryzen 7 CPU, whereas you will typically find older and slower processors in models retailing at a similar price point otherwise.

Today's best gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 | $2,520 $1,763.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $756 - This Alienware Aurora Ryzen 10 gaming PC is one of the cheapest RTX 3080 rigs that we have ever come across. We hardly ever see machines of this spec sell at the $1,765 rate, with those that come close preferring to use older hardware inside to keep the costs down. You're benefiting from a current gen Ryzen 7 CPU here and the brand's stellar build quality, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



We've had hands-on experience with this rig and tell you from our time with the machine that it's certainly worth your attention. We said in our Alienware Aurora R10 review that "if you're one of a growing movement that is moving to AMD-centred PC builds, then this is a great machine for you".

More of today's best gaming PC deals

