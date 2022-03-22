This RTX 3060 Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is now under $1,000

Newegg's gaming laptop deals often offer up some incredible savings on high-spec machines. However, if you're after a mid-range model packed with power, we'd recommend checking out this 17.3-inch Lenovo Legion 5.

There's only $64 off the original $1,064 price, but the resulting $999.99 cost is well worth it considering there's an RTX 3060 GPU under the hood, 16GB RAM, and a massive 1TB SSD. Those aren't specs we see at under $1,000 every day - especially not in a larger machine like this. This is because gaming laptop deals offering this kind of power usually hit $1,299 at the very least.

In fact, we rarely see RTX 3060 laptop deals dropping below that four-figure threshold. That means you're getting a double-whammy of value right now - a more than capable GPU and plenty of storage to make the most of it.

If you're looking to upgrade, though, we'd stick with Newegg and take a look at this RTX 3080 Gigabyte Aorus model. You're saving $800 all told here, leaving us with a stunning $1,599 sales price. That's the lowest we've seen on an RTX 3080 laptop of this quality in quite some time.

You'll find more information on these offers just below, and more discounts on some of the best gaming laptops on the market further down the page.

Today's best gaming laptop deals at Newegg

Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,064.33 $999.99 at Newegg

Save $64 - There's only a small saving on this Lenovo Legion 5, but the power under the hood makes that $999.99 sales price well worth it. You're getting a Ryzen 5 5600H processor in here, with a massive 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. We rarely see specs of that caliber in RTX 3060 laptop deals under $1,000.



Gigabyte A5 X1 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $1,799 $1,299 (with $200 rebate) at Newegg

Save $500 - You're saving $500 overall here, once that $200 rebate has kicked in, which means you're getting an excellent price on a high-end RTX 3070 laptop. This Gigabyte A5 also offers a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD - and there's also that 240Hz display to consider as well.



Gigabyte Aorus 15P 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,399 $1,599 (with $300 rebate) at Newegg

Save $800 - You can save $800 on this incredible RTX 3080 Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop right now. That's one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen on a machine with this GPU. The last few weeks have seen prices jumping around considerably here, bouncing back up to $2,099 and then trickling back down again. That means we wouldn't wait too long to get in on this i7-11800H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 300Hz refresh rate configuration.



More of today's best gaming laptop deals

If Newegg's discounts aren't looking too hot, we're also rounding up all the lowest prices on some of our top picks just below.

We're also rounding up all the best Alienware laptops and the best Razer laptops if you're on the hunt for a specific brand, as well as the week's best RTX 3050 laptop deals.