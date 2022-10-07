This Razer gaming mouse is at its lowest-ever price at less than $20

If you're after a gaming mouse deal then you're in the right place because you can currently get the Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse for just $19.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (usually $39.99). This comes from the makers of the best gaming mouse on the market right now, so you can be sure you're getting a good quality device.

This is the lowest ever price we have seen on this pointer, with it never dropping below $20 before today. We also rarely see discounts this big on this mouse, with prices usually dropping down closer to $30, meaning we're unsure about whether or not we'll see a price like this again.

For less than $20, you really get your money's worth with the Razer Viper Mini - it is one of the lightest gaming mice on the market, at just 61 grams. You also get six programmable buttons and an adjustable 8500 DPI sensor. One benefit that you usually don't see on budget options is the fact that you also get fully customizable RGB with Razer Chroma.

(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse | $39.99 $19.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20.50 - This gaming mouse is at its lowest ever price. At less than $20, this pointer really packs a punch. This is one of the lightest devices you can get, coming in at just 61 grams. Alongside this, you also get fully customizable RGB, six programmable buttons, and an adjustable 8500 DPI sensor. We rarely see discounts this large on this mouse so be sure to act fast if you want to pick one up.



Most recent gaming mouse deals

If you've missed out on the deal above, don't worry, you can still bag a bargain with our deal scanner below, which shows you the best gaming mouse prices at multiple retailers.

If you're after something cordless then be sure to check out our best wireless gaming mouse. You can also check out best gaming chairs and best gaming desks.