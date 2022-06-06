This PS5 SSD deal sees the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB return to its lowest ever price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering up the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB heatsink model for only $289.99 (was $400) (opens in new tab) for $110 off the MSRP. This is the lowest-ever price that we've seen on one of the best PS5 SSDs, and a rate that's scarcely seen in Gen 4.0 2TB models offering similar sequential performance from the competition.

It's a return to a price point that we briefly saw back in April, but this rate did not last all too long, and that's what makes today's PS5 SSD deal so significant. It's worth noting that the Samsung 980 Pro has enjoyed quite a steady price decline over the last few months, with rates generally falling since January of this year. The last major price drop happened in February, finally taking this model down below the $350 mark for the first time, and now you can score this Gen 4.0 gem well under $300 today.

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB with heatsink is also of note - selling for less than the NVMe SSD on its own. You can score the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus with PS5 heatsink cover for only $135.99 (was $160) (opens in new tab) - a full $14 cheaper than the usual selling price of the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus thanks to this PS5 SSD deal. What's more, when you factor in the Sabrent M.2 PS5 heatsink costs $25 on its own, you're effectively making a saving of $39 here, too.

For more storage options for Sony's latest console, we're also rounding up all the best PS5 external hard drives as well to give your games as much overhead as needed to flesh out that library for less.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB heatsink model | $400 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - While we've seen this price once briefly for the Samsung 980 Pro, this is a rate that has yet to be beaten meaning you're getting one of the best PS5 SSDs for a very competitive rate today. Given the pricing history of this model, we wouldn't be surprised to see the asking price increase sooner rather than later, so don't delay if you're interested here.



Sabrent Rocket 4 + M.2 PS5 cover | $160 $135.99 at Amazon

Save $24 - While the listing itself is a discount of $24, you're effectively saving $39 as this combo deal is already $15 cheaper than the regular price of the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus, and includes the PS5 heatsink cover worth $25, too. In terms of performance and value for money, you can't really beat this offering at under the $140 mark.



