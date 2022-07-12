This Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deal will net you $25 of Amazon gift card credit

Prime Day Quest 2 deals are proving hard to come by, which is why we'll take anything we can get right now. If you had planned on picking up the virtual reality headset anyway, why not get $25 of Amazon gift card credit (opens in new tab) for your troubles?

What this means is that if you pick up an Oculus Quest 2 128GB for $299 at Amazon, you'll get yourself $25 gift card to spend in return at Amazon. The deal is also running for the 256GB model of the Meta Quest 2, with the $399 purchase giving you $25 back. Maybe you could use that twenty five bucks to pick up an accessory that's been heavily discounted as part of the Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deals we've been tracking.

Admittedly, Amazon has been known to give $50 gift cards away in the past, but that isn't reason enough to turn your nose up at this offer. Let's be honest, Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deals on the hardware itself is going to be hard to come by this year, so you should take the $25 gift card offer while you can, and use it to fund something like the Carrying Case for Oculus Quest 2 which is currently down to just $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

You'll find more details on this Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deal below, and plenty more Prime Day gaming deals further down the page.

Today's best Prime Day Oculus Quest deals

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 128GB + $25 Amazon gift card | $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While it's not as impressive as the $50 gift card we saw last November, those on the hunt for a new VR headset can claim $25 in Amazon credit right now. That's likely as close to a straight price cut we're going to see on the Meta headset during Prime Day, so grab it while you can. This offer is also available on the 256GB model at $399. (opens in new tab)



