This Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deal will net you $25 of Amazon gift card credit

Prime Day Quest 2 deals are proving hard to come by, which is why we'll take anything we can get right now. If you had planned on picking up the virtual reality headset anyway, why not get $25 of Amazon gift card credit (opens in new tab) for your troubles?
What this means is that if you pick up an Oculus Quest 2 128GB for $299 at Amazon, you'll get yourself $25 gift card to spend in return at Amazon. The deal is also running for the 256GB model of the Meta Quest 2, with the $399 purchase giving you $25 back. Maybe you could use that twenty five bucks to pick up an accessory that's been heavily discounted as part of the Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deals we've been tracking.
Admittedly, Amazon has been known to give $50 gift cards away in the past, but that isn't reason enough to turn your nose up at this offer. Let's be honest, Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deals on the hardware itself is going to be hard to come by this year, so you should take the $25 gift card offer while you can, and use it to fund something like the Carrying Case for Oculus Quest 2 which is currently down to just $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
You'll find more details on this Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deal below, and plenty more Prime Day gaming deals further down the page.
Today's best Prime Day Oculus Quest deals
Oculus Quest 2 128GB + $25 Amazon gift card | $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
While it's not as impressive as the $50 gift card we saw last November, those on the hunt for a new VR headset can claim $25 in Amazon credit right now. That's likely as close to a straight price cut we're going to see on the Meta headset during Prime Day, so grab it while you can.
This offer is also available on the 256GB model at $399. (opens in new tab)
More of today's best Prime Day deals
- PS5: Save up to 50% on GTA, Elden Ring, Far Cry, and more (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: NBA, Elden Ring, Destiny, and more up to 79% off (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: Kirby, Switch Sports, and Mario + Rabbids up to 67% off (opens in new tab)
- Gaming PCs: Pre-builts starting from just $599 (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: RTX rigs up to 25% off (opens in new tab)
- Razer Blade 15: Save over $200 on an RTX 3060 configuration (opens in new tab)
- Gaming chairs: Racing back chairs now starting from $69.99 (opens in new tab)
- SecretLab: Save nearly $200 on the Titan Evo 2022 (opens in new tab)
- Mice: Save up to 63% on Logitech, Razer, and more (opens in new tab)
- Keyboards: Budget decks from just $14.99 (opens in new tab)
- SSDs: Big discounts of up to 45% on SanDisk and WD drives (opens in new tab)
- Headsets: Half price Razer headphones now available (opens in new tab)
- Monitors: Curved displays from $129.99 (opens in new tab)
- Controllers: PowerA gamepads up to 21% off (opens in new tab)
- Streaming: Elgato Stream Deck now 18% off (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Game Pass: Save 19% on a PC subscription (opens in new tab)
- 4K TVs: Fire displays now starting from $199.99 (opens in new tab)
We are also tracking the best Prime Day monitor deals, Prime Day video game deals, Prime Day gaming laptop deals, and Prime Day PC deals.