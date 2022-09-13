This mechanical gaming keyboard deal brings the Corsair K65 RGB Mini down to its lowest ever price

If you're on the hunt for a gaming keyboard deal then look no further because you can currently pick up the Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% gaming keyboard at an all-time low price of $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (usually $109.99).

We see deals on this product often, but they usually bring the price down to around

$80 rather than all the way to less than $70. This means we're unsure of how long this deal will last or if we will ever see a discount this big again.

This keyboard deal is great as usually, it can be hard to find mechanical keyboards for this price. Especially from the likes of a major company such as Corsair. It's worth noting that they are able to offer it at this price because it is a much smaller 60% model rather than full sized, so if you need something with a number pad or any additional keys, then this one may not be for you.

This unit comes with Cherry switches, and you have the choice between red switches or speed switches. The former are smooth and linear, while the latter are fast and linear. The gaming keyboard deal applies to both models.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% keyboard | $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This saving brings the keyboard down to its lowest ever price. It can be hard to find mechanical keyboards from reputable brands at this low of a cost. So if you're looking to upgrade your current typer, then this is worth taking a look at. You have the option to get Cherry Red switches or Cherry Speed switches because both models are reduced.



Most recent gaming keyboard deals

If you missed out on this deal or this keyboard isn't really up your alley, then fear not - you can find all of the best prices on our favourite models just below. These are updated every 30 minutes by our bargain-hunting software, so you know you are getting the best price.

If you're picking up a new keyboard then you may also want to consider upgrading your gaming mouse, or even picking up a wireless gaming mouse. You can also pick up one of our best gaming PCs to round out your setup.