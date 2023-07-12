This Grubhub offer is the real MVP of Prime Day

Every now and then there's a Prime Day deal that serves everyone, though we have a feeling our fellow gamers will find this free Grubhub+ subscription particularly enticing. After all, there's nothing worse than having to put the controller down to fix yourself a meal mid-match.

Turn the stove off, though - Prime members can now claim a whole year of Grubhub+ for free and save $15 on orders over $25 right now - just be sure to use promo code GRUBPRIME. All totalled up, that's $134.88 in value - a solid serving considering the subscription itself would usually set you back $9.99 per month. That membership can net you exclusive offers but - more importantly - you won't pay any pesky delivery fees.

Amazon has been slinging plenty of discounts at us this Prime Day, but we keep coming back to this. Maybe it's the two days of non-stop Prime Day gaming deals reporting, maybe it's the smell of the neighbor's dinner - but that promo burger is looking real tasty right now.

12 months Grubhub+ | $15 off orders over $25 | $9.99/mo at Amazon

You can claim 12 months of GrubHub+ for free if you're an Amazon Prime member, and you can save straight away with $15 off orders over $25. Be sure to use promo code GRUBPRIME for your full savings.



This GrubHub+ offer is an example of some of the better Prime Day deals out there. Yeah you can save hundreds of dollars on a gaming laptop or fill a PS5 collection with games for under $100 - but those kinds of deals certainly aren't going to be for everyone. Subscriptions and services on the other hand - and especially free ones - make up some of the hottest discounts we see over this period. Usually they land on products you're already using, or on their competitors. That means you're not spending on extra stuff, but rather saving on the things you already pay for. And that's a win in anyone's books.

More of today's best Prime Day subscription deals

Of course, if you are after some goods we're rounding up all the best Prime Day PS5 deals as well as the latest Prime Day Kindle deals as well.