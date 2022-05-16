This gaming PC deal sees the Alienware Aurora R10 at a surprisingly low price

Dell's gaming PC deals are currently offering up an Alienware Aurora R10, complete with a Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD for only $1,175.99 (was $1,850). That's a saving of $674, taking this configuration down to incredibly competitive territory.

We've previously seen this gaming PC deal before, however that was over the winter sales events, as this listing was one of the fastest selling Alienware Aurora R10 models of the period. At the $1,175 mark, this is an aggressive rate for an RTX 3060 PC, and that's without factoring in the premium price tag these rigs usually carry. It's rare to find a current-gen Alienware machine under $1,200, so this offer should not be missed.

The Alienware Aurora R10 is one of the best gaming PCs on the market for its powerful hardware, effective cooling, and wide range of configuration options. We've been continuously impressed by the Ryzen Edition rigs, stating as much in our Alienware Aurora R10 review: "If you're one of a growing movement that is moving to AMD-centred PC builds, then this is a great machine for you".

For more affordable hardware on the platform, we're rounding up the best cheap gaming PC deals and best cheap gaming laptop deals with options beginning from well under the $1,000 / £1,000 mark.

