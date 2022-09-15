This gaming PC deal brings this RTX 3060 machine down to less than $750

If you're looking for a gaming PC deal then look no further as you can currently pick up this RTX 3060 HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for just $749 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (usually $848). Picking up this rig gets you a 10th gen processor, that excellent RTX 3060 card, and a 256GB SSD to boot to round off a nicely considered budget gaming build.

This gaming PC would make a great entry machine for those who are looking to pick up a first PC or embrace Nvidia's 30-series without breaking the bank. It would also be a perfect option if you're looking to upgrade from a much older rig, especially if you're on a budget.

It can be quite rare to find a PC with these specs at this low of a price point, especially with a mouse and keyboard included; so if you've been on the hunt for a new machine then it's time to act fast. The rig has specifications similar to our best gaming PC budget pick - but for $400 dollars less, highlighting just how good of a deal this is.

Along with the PC, you're also getting a mouse, keyboard, and one-year limited warranty. This means all you need to get going is a gaming monitor or gaming TV, saving you a ton of hassle.

Save $99 - If you're on the lookout for an upgrade from an old machine without breaking your bank account then this rig has to be considered. With this deal, you're spending less than $750 for a PC with a 10th gen processor and an RTX 3060 graphics card. You're also getting a keyboard and mouse, and a warranty period making this deal a must-see.



