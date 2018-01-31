This Game of Thrones actor believes in the big Bran time travel fan theory

Game of Thrones is nothing without a fan theory or two to keep those tongues wagging and our cold-addled brains a little warmer during the harsh winters. For my money, the best (and most likely) theory is that involving Bran and his possible timey-wimey jaunts end up with the new Three-Eyed Raven being trapped in time somewhere and becoming the original Raven – and now a Game of Thrones actor believes that’s a real possibility.

Read more... 14 amazing fan theories for Game of Thrones season 8

Psychic/White Walker worm food Jojen Reed’s actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is adamant that Bran is going to end up being revealed as the elderly Three-Eyed Raven (played by Max von Sydow) that we’ve come across already.

Speaking to HuffPost, Brodie-Sangster revealed it was a motivation for him when filming, stating, “Yeah, I kind of went with that one. I like the theory of multiverses and different parallel universes working together in time. I just quite like that theory. I went with that and like the idea of that.”

By no means is that confirmation, but it’s the closest we’ve come yet to rubber-stamping one of the most popular fan theories out there. It’s basic, doesn’t require a massive jump in logic and/or knowledge of the book (for real, guys, that Azor Ahai thing is never happening. Stop it) and it makes a whole lot of narrative sense. If an actor on the actual show is using it, you can bet it’s carrying a lot of weight in the minds of the writers and showrunners.

Star Trek Discovery, this ain’t. But it makes a whole lot of sense for Thrones to pull the ol’ time is a flat circle schtick. The middle Stark sibling has already *sob* inadvertently caused Hodor to become, well, Hodor, so things Bran has affected in the past are definitely getting through. Now we just need a good way for Bran to get stuck in the past. You can bet the Night’s King has something up his sleeve – all’s fair in love and Warg after all.

Image: HBO