This fan-made Assassin's Creed VR trailer is proof I couldn't stomach being Ezio

A clever Creed fan has put together a trailer for Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, and it's enough to make you nauseous before you even put the headset on.

VR capture artist Demo Akuro created the high-octane fan-made trailer, which is currently doing the rounds on Twitter and drawing the attention of AC fans across the platform. Check it out for yourself below.

This creator made an entire Assassin's Creed trailer... all in VRSo sick pic.twitter.com/wK0vxFOmNhJune 21, 2023 See more

Announced during this year's Ubisoft Forward, Nexus is one of many upcoming Assassin's Creed games in development. It marks the first VR entry in the publisher's long-running series, created exclusively for Meta or Oculus Quest headsets, but fan disappointment with Ubisoft's CGI-only Nexus trailer gave Akuro the bright idea to share one of his own.

The VR-shot trailer currently being passed around Twitter seems to show AC3's Connor as he parkours across rooftops at frankly dizzying speeds before surprising enemies with slick one-shot takedowns. Interspersed with third-person shots as they fly through the air, axe in hand, it's no wonder Akuro's slick production skills have made such an impression on Twitter that Ubisoft is being copied into some of the replies.

Creating Assassin's Creed VR trailers is nothing new to Akuro. Their YouTube channel is populated with cinematic VR trailers of what the stealth-action games might look like through a first-person perspective, and with no confirmed release date for Assassin's Creed Nexus, Akuro's work might be the best way for VR fans to get a taste of what's to come.

