This Dragon's Dogma 2 character is a straight-up Khajiit

Dragon's Dogma 2 has unveiled a new character that's doing a great impression of a Khajiit.

Yesterday on June 22, the official Dragon's Dogma Twitter account treated users to a look at a brand new character for the sequel. A member of the new race called "Beastren," Nidania is apparently a "key character" and "an empress of the Beastren," so she'll have a pretty pivotal role in Capcom's new game.

Nadinia is a key character and an empress of the beastren, a beast-like race new to #DragonsDogma2. #DD2 pic.twitter.com/5azV3sstmrJune 21, 2023 See more

If you thought Nadinia looked like the Khajiit from The Elder Scrolls series, you're definitely not alone. We're half expecting to find her wandering down a dusty road in Dragon's Dogma 2, trying to sell us various items and trinkets, and muttering stuff like "Khajiit has wares if you have coin."

We're not alone in drawing this obvious comparison. "Oh boy. We in Skyrim now (Good!)," writes one Twitter user in response to Dragon's Dogma 2's reveal tweet just above. "Khajiit is weak to fire," writes another user, in a statement that's both factually accurate and incredibly worrying.

The Beastren were just unveiled for Dragon's Dogma 2 earlier this month in a new trailer. Game director Hideaki Itsuno, a Capcom veteran who also worked on the original Dragon's Dogma, revealed the new game will be four times the size of the first Dragon's Dogma, and that the AI-controlled pawns will get a serious upgrade, so that it feels like you're playing with other players.

Let's just hope the pawns are a bit more hospitable than the average online player. Dragon's Dogma 2 still doesn't have a release date, but it can't come soon enough.

Head over to our new games 2023 guide for a look at some titles that'll make the wait for Dragon's Dogma 2 much easier.