This Cyber Monday Meta Quest 2 deal is the best yet, with an extra $50 in credit

Cyber Monday may be drawing to a close, but it's not too late to check out this Meta Quest 2 deal if you want to join the world of virtual reality gaming. Traditionally this is a particularly expensive area of tech to get into, with some headsets commanding eye-watering price tags that can extend to four figures in some cases, but the Quest 2 definitely doesn't fall into that category.

Right now, you can pick up the Meta Quest 2 with $50 of Meta Quest Store credit for just $249 at Walmart – not only is this a saving of over $50 on the recent retail price for this VR headset, but that additional credit means you can load up on fresh experiences to take on without having to dip into your wallet again. This time last year the Quest 2 was selling for $399, so it really has dropped significantly in price this Cyber Monday.

For an alternative option, you can get a similar deal on the Meta Quest 2 for $249 at Amazon which comes with a $50 digital credit for use on Amazon instead if you enter code META50 at checkout. However, Amazon credit is only available on Cyber Monday itself, so you need to act fast if you want to take advantage of it.

Should you buy the Meta Quest 2 headset?

The question of is it still worth buying a Meta Quest 2 this Black Friday, and indeed Cyber Monday, is one that we have already answered in depth. Although the Quest 3 has recently launched with its fancy new passthrough cameras for mixed-reality experiences, that headset is carrying a premium price tag as a result, which in turn means we can expect to see the cost of the Quest 2 drop.

This places the Meta Quest 2 squarely in the entry-level bracket when it comes to virtual reality, so if you haven't owned a VR headset before and want to get accustomed to a different type of gaming without breaking the bank then this presents the perfect opportunity. Meta has already committed to supporting the Quest 2 with software updates going forward, and a majority of new games for the near future at least will still be compatible.

Add in a large back catalog of the best Meta Quest 2 games, and there's plenty to sink your teeth into if you decide to pick up a Meta Quest 2 with this Cyber Monday deal.

