This could be Black Friday's best Nintendo Switch OLED deal (and I'm not talking about the bundle)

The Nintendo Switch OLED hasn't been quite as stubborn as the standard edition was when it comes to discounts. However, it took this week's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to fully knock the value of the console down to unprecedented levels. Yes, we've seen the odd $10 discount in the US or £289 sale price in the UK, but 2023's holiday offers are taking things to a whole other level right now - and I'm not talking about the Super Smash Bros. bundle.

While that $349 package does net you a free game and subscription, the real value this week lies with a $75 gift card at Dell in the US and a £30 discount down to £279 at Amazon in the UK. Both of these Nintendo Switch deals could be considered the best Black Friday offers on the web right now in terms of sheer value.

I'll kick off with the US side of things. Dell's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are keeping things at MSRP, but throwing in hefty gift card and there are plenty of games and accessories on the site to spend your free cash on. Taking that as $75 worth of extra value, then, you can score yourself a free Pro Controller (worth more than the Smash Bros. Ultimate game you're getting with the standard bundle) and still have change leftover.

In the UK, we're not seeing the Smash Bros. bundle live in too many places and even then, that package is only going to be worth it for fans of the game. Instead, I would recommend heading to Amazon for that record low price. I've only ever seen those numbers drip down to the low £280s in the past, and that was a particularly rare occurrence.

You'll find both of these Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals just below, and plenty more offers from the sale further down the page.

Nintendo Switch OLED | $75 Dell Gift Card | $349.99 at Dell

Dell is throwing in a free $75 gift card with its Nintendo Switch OLED deals this week, making this offer the best value overall in the US right now. Considering there are plenty of games and accessories to take advantage of at Dell's site there's plenty to be spending that free cash on. Buy it if: ✅ You want a free Pro controller with your console

✅ You will mostly play in handheld mode

✅ You're after the white colorway Don't buy it if: ❌ You mostly play in docked mode Price Check: Amazon: $337 (no gift card) | Walmart: $297.99 (no gift card)

Nintendo Switch OLED | £309 £279.95 at Amazon

Save £30 - Amazon has dropped a new record low price on the Nintendo Switch OLED this morning, knocking the latest console all the way down to £279.95. Before this week's offers, we hadn't seen this model go below £282 and even then that was a rare discount. If you're just after a console by itself this is where we'd recommend putting your cash. Buy it if: ✅ Screen quality is a priority

✅ You will mostly play in handheld mode

✅ You're upgrading from a launch edition console Don't buy it if: ❌ You will mostly play in docked mode Price Check: Ebuyer: £298 | Very: £299



Should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

I upgraded from a launch edition Nintendo Switch to the OLED model shortly after it released in 2021 and it was the best thing to happen to my backlog. The larger screen and improved battery life meant even the oldest Switch games felt like they were more recent releases, breathing new life into everything from super cheap Assassin's Creed multi-packs to Luigi's Mansion and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If you're in the same position I was, with a launch console (or no console), I would strongly recommend taking this dive today.

However, that guidance doesn't ring true for everyone. I very rarely play in docked mode, so investing more in the handheld screen made sense to me. If you're a big-screen player, though, the extra benefit of the display just isn't worth it. I'd stick to the standard edition (it's pretty much identical under the hood save for the battery and you'll be plugged in most of the time anyway).

