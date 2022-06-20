This cheap 4K TV deal gets you our favorite budget model for a ridiculously low price

4K TV deals don't need to net you one of the very best models for a bit less, in fact the most valuable offers are often found in mid-range models hitting record low prices. It's not impossible to find some excellent discounts on some already reasonably priced panels - and Amazon's latest 4K TV deals have you covered for exactly that today: the excellent Hisense A6G TV has come down to a record low price.

You can get the 50-inch A6G for just $288 (was $389) (opens in new tab). This is a silly price. Just ridiculous. That's a record low and gets you a sizeable panel with nearly all the features you could want from one of the best gaming TVs in 2022. To be totally clear, this is a record low price on one size, but there's also excellent 4K TV deals running across the range right now as well.

If 50-inches is a bit weak sauce for you, then the 75-inch variant has also received a price cut and is sat at its third-lowest ever price of just $649.96 (was $694.49) (opens in new tab). This is great value for a wall-filler of a TV, and to get one that can hold its own as a TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X at such a low cost is excellent. It's worth pointing out that while a 'third-lowest' doesn't sound like a price to get hyped about, the record low for this was during December's winter sales, and we've only seen it around $40 cheaper since.

This side of the upcoming Prime Day TV deals, TV deals just don't really get any better than these offerings.

Today's best cheap 4K TV deals

Lowest ever price - If you've been after a top-quality gaming TV - or TV for anything for that matter - then the Hisense A6G is for you. at 50-inches it won't be considered a giant by modern standards but it's plenty big enough, and at well under $300 it's just ridiculously good value. A lowest ever price by about $30.



Save $45 - Don't let this small price cut fool you; this is the second-lowest ever price on this massive TV and one that offers excellent value for money. It's the third-lowest price it's been but, for context, the record low was a winter sales deal and that's something that never really gets repeated outside of those sales. As a result, this is great value!



We are big fans of the A6G and in our testing we found that it "is a superior budget TV offering, that often looks a good deal more highbrow than its price tag might suggest..." You can read more in our full Hisense A6G review here, and also check out some of the other latest cheap 4K TV deals below.

More of today's best cheap 4K TV deals

If you're looking to get a bird's eye view of some other cheap 4K TV deals,then our automatic price-finding tech will present you with some of the best and lowest prices below.

