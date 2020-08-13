This Apple Watch 3 deal sees the smartwatch down to its lowest ever price on Amazon

For anyone looking to get a cheap smartwatch deal or a cheap Apple deal right now, then this is a cracker. Amazon are selling the excellent Apple Watch Series 3 - the GPS variant - for its lowest ever price right now. The 38mm is the one that's probably most tempting at $169, but the larger 42mm is reduced too, now going for $199. These are excellent prices on a quality product that still holds its value incredibly well.

The Apple Watch 3 is a great bit of kit that still stands well on its own in 2020. Not only can you play games – such as Runeblade, Lifeline, and Tinny Armies – on the Apple Watch 3, but this smartwatch is capable of running a whole host of health-focused apps so you can look after yourself better. These include a continuous heart-rate monitor, calorie counter, and one that simply monitors your activity. Basically, there's a lot of value in these Apple Watch deals.

The Apple Watch 3 is also swim-proof and has a decent battery life that can last up to 18 hours. It also does all the things a great smartwatch should do such as get notifications, texts, and make calls through Bluetooth. Handy.

A lot of attention usually goes on Apple's latest and greatest when it comes to mobile tech, but we think the Apple Watch 3 still offers a great value way into wristwatch technology for those in Apple's ecosystem. You might not get the most amazing and newest bells and whistles, but you'll save yourself hundreds of bucks and still get a quality Apple product at the same time.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) | $199 $169 at Amazon

Yeah, it's a little older than the new line (the 5 series) but this is still a fine smartwatch and an easy recommendation to make for those looking for one in the iOS ecosystem that won't break the bank. The price is excellent too and brings this into impulse-purchase territory. The 42mm variant is also on offer with the same discount of $30, with its price now $199 at Amazon.



These prices are so good that we don't expect them to hang around for too long - they are a trending deal at Amazon after all. This price is way better than you'll find on the official Apple store, too.

If you're on the hunt for a smartwatch and want to keep your options open then check out our best smartwatch guide.