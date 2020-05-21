This Animal Crossing: New Horizons Lego set needs your votes to become real

Soon we could be able to bring a piece of our Animal Crossing islands to real life with the Nook's Cranny Lego set - we just need to make sure the project gets enough votes.

Lego Ideas lets fans conceptualize their very own Lego sets for the public to vote on whether or not they're made into the real thing. Nook's Cranny, by Micro_Model_Maker, already has 8,500 of the 10,000 votes it needs to get the official stamp from Lego and enter production. The good news is there's still six months for the project to hit its goal, so head over to the project page and add your name to the list of supporters if you like what you see.

The model looks about as similar to the in-game shop as one could expect from a Lego set, even though the creator had to make some creative changes to accommodate for the size limitations. Regardless, the plan right now is to include one boy villager, Timmy and Tommy, and about 1,000 legos to build the set.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a beacon of creativity from both within the game and outside it. Here's an Animal Crossing island built around an empty toilet paper roll. And here's a playable spin-the-wheel game built inside one islander's Animal Crossing game. Finally, a Tiger King trailer remade in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the weirdest, and most genius, things I've ever seen.

