This adjustable height standing desk is almost $100 off

There're some great Prime Day game deals happening today, including a few that may not immediately spring to mind, like an adjustable height standing desk.

The Flexispot standing desk is currently part of a Prime Day deal and it's available in a variety of colors and sizes. The Flexispot desk features a motor lift mechanism that can adjust from 28.6" to 48.2" at a fairly fast speed with a low motor noise. The frame of the desk is made of steel, with an "environmentally sourced" wood desktop sporting a 132lb weigh capacity. Motorized standing desks usually start around $500, so this is a price point – and a discount – you won't see very often.

In terms of desktop size, you can choose from one of three sizes and three colors, all of which are on sale on Amazon. Here are your options:

40 inches x 24 inches, Black

40 inches x 24 inches, Mahogany

40 inches x 24 inches, Maple

48 inches x 24 inches, Black

48 inches x 24 inches, Maple

48 inches x 24 inches, Mahogany

55 inches x 28 inches, Black

55 inches x 28 inches, Mahogany

The discounts differ depending on the combination of size and color you choose. You can get $30 off the largest $300 desk in any color, whereas you'll get 40% off the mid-size desktop in black.

In most cases, you'll just need to check the coupon box in order to have the discount applied at checkout. In the case of the black mid-sized desk, you'll need to use this coupon code to get 40% off: LEL75A84.

Flexispot adjustable standing desk deals

Flexispot Standing Desk Height Adjustable Desk 48"x24" Black | $239 $156 at Amazon

It's not easy to find a standing desk for less than $500, and this one is on sale for even less. It's sturdy, it's simple, and you can put it together yourself, whether you're handy or not. This is a stellar deal that is great for your bank account and your body - it's hard to say no to this for PC gamers and at-home workers.

View Deal

Flexispot Standing Desk Height Adjustable Desk 55"x28" Black| $299 $269 at Amazon If you want to go even bigger in terms of standing desks, then this one is the one for you. We're talking a massive standing desk for less than $300 - it's a no-brainer here.

View Deal

We reviewed the Flexispot EC1 back in November of last year and found it impressively sturdy. It's a great price for a motorized desk with smooth and quiet electric adjustments - and it's pretty huge! As someone who spends the majority of my day sitting at a desk, it's great to be able to push my chair back and adjust the desk up to a standing height to give my back a break. Many of us have been working from home lately, so if a standing desk is one purchase you've been considering, now is the time to make it.

Keep in mind, the desk is also pretty easy to set up yourself, so you can save yourself even more and skip the expert assembly option on Amazon. As far as Prime Day deals go, this Flexispot desk discount is fantastic for both your wallet and your back.

