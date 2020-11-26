This Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop with an i5 and RTX 2060 is just $799

As gaming laptops go, this is a pretty powerful setup for the price. Inside this 15.6" Acer Nitro you'll find an Intel i5 2.4 GHz processor, an NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 1TB HDD. All for just $799.00, which is $300 off the usual $1099 asking price.

You'll get around an eight hour battery life by the manufacturer's reckoning, which is probably a little ambitious for all that tech, but you'll definitely be able to get some serious gaming hours in between charges. Considering you'll be able to run ray tracing on a PC you can fit in your bag, it's impressive it runs for any amount of time off its own power.

As well as a backlit keyboard and webcam, the case packs in twin fans that use Acer CoolBoost tech and a quad exhaust port design to keep that 2060 cool. The keyboard we mentioned is a 4-zone RGB keyboard so you can really show off, while the WASD and arrow keys are separately highlighted so you can see them easily under pressure. For sound it uses DTS:X Ultra for 3D audio, while it's got Wi-Fi 6 for up to a 2.4Gbps connection. And, if you're looking to upgrade it, you can take it up to 32GB of RAM.

