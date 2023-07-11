This 55" Samsung QLED gaming TV is at its lowest price ever by far for Prime Day

If you've been scouring the web for Prime Day TV deals in search of a good gaming display, boy do we have good news for you. The highly rated Samsung Neo QLED QN90B 55" TV is on sale for just $1097.99 (from $1697.99), offering a massive $600 savings and making this the lowest price this screen has ever been by quite a lot.

The same TV's previous record low price was $1311, which is still a stellar deal for one of the leading brand's flagship displays, but this is obviously a much more potent offer. Even with so many other tempting Prime Day gaming deals still going, this discounted Samsung TV drives a mighty hard bargain.

At its discounted price, the Samsung Neo QLED 55" TV is a bargain, particularly for gaming applications. On top of its class-leading picture quality and brightness, the rig features an intuitive gaming hub with Xbox Game Pass compatibility, support for G-Sync, Freesync and VRR, and that sweet, sweet 4K/120 HZ combo for the sharpest visual clarity and smoothest performance. Basically, you're getting a high-end TV at a very much mid-range, borderline entry level price.

Samsung Neo QLED QN90B 55" TV | $1697.99 $1097.99 at Amazon

Save $600 - An excellent gaming TV and a record low price all rolled into one. The Samsung Neo QLED QN90B is an excellent showcase of the kind of value we expect from Prime Day TV deals.

Should you buy a Samsung QN90B TV?

Let's be real, should you buy any TV when there are charities you can donate to, retirement accounts you can contribute to, and high-interest debt you can pay down? Buying a TV, especially if you already have one, is a luxury; a form of self-care we use to get us through the year, limply justifying the purchase by pointing out that our old screen doesn't support HDMI 2.1 or HDR and how can you expect me to play God of War Ragnarok without HDR?!.

Since we can all accept that the pragmatic answer to the question is a decisive "no," the answer I'll give as a professional TV deal finder is an emphatic "yes." This is a high-end gaming TV from one of the industry's top brands at hundreds lower than its previous lowest price ever. If you're looking for a top-quality gaming TV without having to break out the retirement funds, here's a really, really solid option.

