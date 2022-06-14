These streaming mic deals see up to $50 off Blue Yeti and Razer Seiren models

Amazon's streaming mic deals are currently offering up some of the best microphones for streaming at up to $50 off today, with representation from both Blue and Razer.

The most affordable option in these streaming mic deals has the Razer Seiren X down to just $59.99 (was $100) (opens in new tab) for a $40 saving. This is the cheapest that the wallet-friendly supercardiod microphone has been since last year's Winter Sales events, so this is an ideal time to invest in a high-quality unit from a trusted brand.

Also of note is the Blue Yeti Nano for only $69.99 (was $100) (opens in new tab). It's less than a dollar off of the historic lowest ever price, so this model is an easy recommendation at under $70. The Nano hasn't flaked much from MSRP in 2022 so far, so don't miss your chance to get one of the best Blue mics for a bargain price today.

Of course, if you want to have one of the best streaming setups then taking a premium route is also an option accounted for, too. The largest discount today belongs to the Razer Seiren Emote which is down to $129.99 (was $180) (opens in new tab) for a full $50 off. While we've seen the Emote at this price in the past, it's worth point out that this rate doesn't tend to hang around for too long, shooting back up to MSRP on more than one occasion in the past few months already.

Today's best streaming mic deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Seiren X | $100 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - While not quite the historic lowest ever rate we've come across on the Razer Seiren X, having been $10 less on Black Friday last year, this is the cheapest rate we've seen on this model since. This microphone frequently hovers around the $62 mark, so you're saving an extra $12 here regardless.



(opens in new tab) Blue Yeti Nano | $100 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Technically speaking, the historic lowest ever rate is a few cents cheaper for the Blue Yeti Nano, though, we still think this is one deal you shouldn't miss. This mini mic has sold at MSRP frequently throughout 2022, only dipping a couple of times, so you're getting the best price here.



(opens in new tab) Blue Yeti | $130 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - The Blue Yeti is arguably the most well-known USB microphone you can get, and now this model can be yours for under the $90 mark. The Yeti has swayed between $100 and $120 throughout 2022, so you're saving $10 here no matter how you slice it.



(opens in new tab) Razer Seiren Emote | $180 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This is one of the cheapest prices that we've seen on the Razer Seiren Emote of the entire year with a full $50 knocked off the sticker price. This high-end Razer mic has endured a turbulent pricing history between $140 and MSRP since January, so you're getting a great discount here.



More of today's best streaming mic deals

For more offers on microphones of all shapes and sizes, our price comparison tech has you covered with streaming mic deals befitting your next setup for less.

For more streamer gear, we're also rounding up the best gaming headsets, best webcams, and best green screens, too.