These RTX 30-series Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals are the way to beat graphics card resellers

Two gaming laptops, complete with Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs, are up to $250 off in a limited-time Dell store sale.

It still seems like the best way to get some of these much sought-after graphics cards is to buy a high-quality pre-built machine, as the components individually are still near-impossible worldwide to find from retailers. And when, in some cases, resellers are selling them for thousands, we think you're better off spending that money on a laptop with a card-preinstalled instead.

What you can expect from both of these computers, despite the disparity in price between them, is how they take advantage of the benefits afforded by the 30-series of GPUs - ray tracing and volumetric lighting - as well as running at 120Hz - or above - refresh rate for buttery smooth PC gaming in Full HD.

Whether you've waited to get your hands on a great gaming laptop for a touch over $1,000 for moderate gaming sessions, or you've had money to burn just waiting for such things to become available, these offers should help make your decision that little bit clearer.

RTX 3050 and RTX 3080 laptop deals

Dell G15 (RTX 3050) | $1,379 $1,199.99 at Dell

Save $179: It may not be the highest end of the 30-series line, but the 3050 is a capable card at running games well - with ray tracing - in 1080p with only a few minor concessions to the visual fidelity. Indeed, while you may not be maxing those sliders out, you can expect stellar visuals on High - or above - depending on the demanding nature of the game. Features: Intel i7-10870H 8-core, RTX 3050 4GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 120Hz 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

View Deal

Alienware m15 R4 (RTX 3080) | $2,880 $2,629.99 at Dell

Save $250: We're aware that this gaming laptop is still incredibly expensive, but it's likely to be one of the only ways to get an RTX 3080 with how the world is right now. Power is the name of the game with this behemoth of a battle station - 32GB RAM coupled with the impressive RTX 3080 for truly bleeding-edge gaming for many years to come. If you've got the money to spend, and want something suitably futureproofed, this is one of the best prices we've seen yet. Features: Intel i7-10870H 8-core, RTX 3080 8GB, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 300Mhz 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

View Deal

Are these two laptops not cutting it for you? There are a few guides we've put together on PCs and laptops with some of the most recent cards already installed: RTX 3080 PC, RTX 3070 PC prices, RTX 3070 laptops, and RTX 3070 PC prices.

If you've got your mind made up on something else ready-made that doesn't sacrifice the quality, we've got fantastic guides on both the best gaming laptops and the best gaming PCs ready and waiting for your convenience. Looking for more of the famous brand, then take a look at our Alienware gaming laptops guide.