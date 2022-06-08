These PS5 deals see up to $120 off external hard drives

Amazon's PS5 deals are currently offering some of the console's fastest external hard drives at very competitive rates today.

Some of the best PS5 external hard drives have seen their prices slashed significantly in everything from budget models to more premium plug-in SSDs. The largest discount is reserved for the perennially popular SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB at only $129.99 (was $250) (opens in new tab). This drive has briefly been cheaper once over the Winter Sales events, but we've never seen that rate bettered since, and that's what makes these PS5 deals worth paying attention to.

On the budget side of the spectrum is the Crucial X6 1TB for $89.99 (was $110) (opens in new tab). It's our number one pick for the best budget PS5 external hard drive and remains a solid go-to option for anyone wanting fast sequential performance without breaking the bank. This portable SSD has endured a very turbulent pricing history in recent memory, often zig-zagging between the $100 and $130 mark. You're saving a minimum of $10 extra here, despite this not being the lowest-ever rate, so we think it's more than a justified price.

PS5 external hard drives are some of the best PS5 accessories that you can get. Keep in mind, however, that unlike internal PS5 SSDs, these models cannot natively play your PS5 games, but they can store them ready to be copied over far faster than downloading again.

Today's best PS5 deals on external storage

(opens in new tab) Crucial X6 1TB | $110 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - While the Crucial X6 1TB has been $10 cheaper over last year's Black Friday period, this is the most affordable rate that we're able to verify since. This external SSD has recently had the MSRP lowered, having previously fluctuated around the $110 - $130 mark for most of this year.



(opens in new tab) SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD | $250 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Although we've previously seen the SanDisk Extreme 1TB cheaper once in the past, by $10 over the Winter Sales event, you're saving an additional $10 here minimum to the usual selling rate of between $140 and $160. This model remains one of the most popular PS5 hard drives you can get, so don't miss out on your chance to save here.



(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 Shield 1TB | $160 $132.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $27 - This is the lowest ever price that we're able to verify on the Samsung T7 Shield 1TB and an excellent rate given the performance on offer from this drive. This new T7 Shield was only released in late April, so you would be hard-pressed to find this model any cheaper than this today.



(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 Shield 2TB | $290 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Taking the $50 discount into consideration, the 2TB Samsung T7 Shield becomes far more competitively priced. This is $10 off the lowest-ever price we've seen, but still a great rate on a very capable high capacity external drive.



Our price comparison technology pulls through all the latest PS5 deals on some of our favorite external hard drives on the market right now.

