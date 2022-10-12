These Prime Day Steam Deck deals won't last - offers end tonight

If you're still hunting for some prime Amazon Prime Day gaming sales for your Steam Deck, you've come to the right place. We're into the second day of Amazon's sales event now, and while stock of some of the hottest property items is starting to dwindle, we're still spotting some pretty sweet Amazon Prime Day Steam Deck sales.

From headsets like the excellent wired SteelSeries Arctis 1 for just $24.98 (opens in new tab), to storage cards and screen protectors, and even to hardshell cases like an Annapro kit for just $34.99 (opens in new tab), there's plenty on offer to protect and augment your new Steam Deck and we've rounded up some of the best hits below.

Naturally, to take advantage of many of these deals, you'll first need an active Prime subscription. If you don't have an account just yet, you can grab a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) to avoid having to pay the $14.99 / £8.99 monthly fee.

The Steam Deck Prime Day sales aren't all that we're tracking though. We're looking at the biggest Amazon Prime Day Gaming PC deals too, as we look for discounts on everything from graphics cards to accessories. But if you're wanting to get more out of your Steam Deck – maybe you need more space to install some of the best Steam games, for example – then you'll want to keep reading for the best Amazon Prime Day Steam Deck sales that are still live.

Razer Barracuda X Wireless headset | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - A great wireless headset that is compatible with your Steam Deck at a pretty fantastic price. The Barracuda X from Razer is one of our favorite gaming headsets, and this will help you get the best audio quality out of your games – whether you're playing at home or on the move.



SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset | $49.99 $24.98 at Amazon

Save $25 - If you're after a dependable wired gaming headset for your Steam Deck, you can't go wrong with the Actis 1 from SteelSeries. This 50% discount is too good to ignore, and with just a few hours left of the Amazon Prime Day sales left, you won't want to miss out on this fantastic gaming headset.



SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC memory card | $199 $139 at Amazon

Save 30% - If you're looking to expand the capacity of your Steam Deck, you'll want to consider this excellent 1TB Ultra microSDXC memory card from SanDisk. This isn't the lowest ever price for the 1TB card with a 120MB/s transfer speed, but it's a competitive listing all the same. A $60 discount is well worth paying attention to.



JSAUX Steam Deck Docking Station | $49 $39 at Amazon

Save $10 - Get 20% off of the JSAUX Docking Station at Amazon, which is fully compatible with the Steam Deck. So if you're looking to run games in 4K at 60FPS on your TV/monitor, make use of the three USB-A 3.0 ports, or quickly charge the device up via USB-C, then you'll want to consider this solid discount on the Steam Deck compatible JSAUX docking station.



JSAUX Steam Deck carrying case | $29 $24 at Amazon

Save $6 - The Steam Deck isn't a cheap device, which is why you'll want to do everything in your power to keep it protected from the elements. The JSAUX Carrying Case, with its protective hard shell, is a solid option for the Steam Deck. Its built-in AC adapter and SD-card storage options is also helpful, so consider grabbing this discount while you still can.



AuviPal 90-degree USB-C adapter | $9.99 $6.99 at Amazon

Save 36% - Get yourself two AuviPal 90-degree USB-C adapters for just $6.99 at Amazon. These are great if you're worried about bending any of the cables that are connecting to your Steam Deck – not to mention protecting the USB-C port itself on the device. The adapter will allow for suitable extension direction, and the Prime Day sale will give it to you at an excellent price.



JSAUX 2-Pack Steam Deck Screen Protector | $9.99 $7.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - You've spent all that money on a Steam Deck, so you'll want to do everything that you can to protect that big, beautiful screen. There's a great 20% discount off this two-pack set of tempered glass screen protector for Steam Deck, and it even comes with a handy guiding frame to help you install it!



Annapro Carrying Case for Steam Deck | $39.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - This hard shell case from Annapro is compatible with Steam Deck, and it is a great option for under $40. The case comes with ample storage opportunities for your accessories, can be slung over your shoulder for easy transportation of your device, and the outer shell is even made of high-density waterproof EVA to protect the contents from the elements!



JSAUX Kickstand Protective Case | $22.99 $18.39 at Amazon

Save 20% - The Kickstand Protective Case for Steam Deck from JSAUX will help keep your device protected while on the move, and it will even let you stand your device for easy viewing. This 20% saving won't last forever, so grab it while you still can.



IINE Steam Deck Protective Case | $29.99 $25.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - Listen, hard cases aren't for everybody. If you want something a little easier on your hands, why not consider this soft silicone protective case for your Steam Deck from IINE. This 13% saving will only be live for a little while longer, so don't miss out!



