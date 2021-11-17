These early Black Friday 8K TV deals offer the chance to have the future of TVs right now

The best early Black Friday TV deal this year might be one that future proofs you up the wazoo and get you ahead of the game. And that's where these early Black Friday 8K TV deals come in from Samsung.

Blending some excellent early Black Friday TV deals with some early Black Friday Samsung TV deals and Black Friday QLED TV deals, going directly to Samsung can really pay off already and bag you handsome discounts on some cracking 8K TVs.

While the likes of 8K TVs often get laughed out of the room at the mere thought of buying them, the way prices are being slashed on them this year - while their quality continues to improve - makes them increasingly an option for those who not only want to get ahead of the curve but also just want one of the best TVs. And that certainly goes for anyone hunting down the best TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X, or the best gaming TV in general.

There are two stand-out early Black Friday 8K TV deals we've highlighted which really do offer terrific value for money - but we've included another two dealios worth mentioning that are not 8K TVs, just in case you are eyeing up something else.

In brief, the flagship 8K TV, the Samsung NeoQLED QN900A, has its price absolutely demolished right now: its 65-inch variant has a massive $1,700 off and can be yours for $3,299.99 (down from $5,000).

And if that's a bit too much then you can drop down a step in price (but barely any quality) to the QN800A which is down to $2,499.99 from $3,500 - a cool saving of a thousand dollars. Either of these will see you through until, well, goodness knows when, as their quality will remain in the years to come.

In 4K land, the excellent QN90A has $900 off its 65-inch size right now and can be yours for just $1,699.99. And if you're looking for something that won't break the bank but will get you supreme dollar-to-inch value, then the 55-inch is a great option at just $699.99 (down from $850).

Today's best early Black Friday TV deals

Samsung NeoQLED QN900A 8K TV (65-inch) | $5,000 Samsung NeoQLED QN900A 8K TV (65-inch) | $5,000 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,700 - This is a wild discount on Samsung's premiere TV from 2021. If you want the latest and greatest with all the bells and whistles, for a super-low price, then this is the TV you've been looking for.



Samsung NeoQLED QN800A 8K TV (65-inch) | $3,500 Samsung NeoQLED QN800A 8K TV (65-inch) | $3,500 $2,499.99 at Samsung

Save $1,000 - One step down from the top-tier QN900A is the QN800A, and it's a beauty still. Perfect for those looking to future proof but whose budget can't quite stretch to the TV above, the QN800A (at $1000 off) will have your back for a long while from now.



Samsung QN90A 4K TV (65-inch) | $2,600 Samsung QN90A 4K TV (65-inch) | $2,600 $1,699.99 at Samsung

Save $900 - If you're not looking to totally future-proof yourself, and would be 'content' with a top-end 4K TV then Samsung has you covered here too: the QN90A is an absolute beauty that can be yours for an enormous $900 less than normal right now.



Samsung Q60A 4K TV (55-inch) | $850 Samsung Q60A 4K TV (55-inch) | $850 $699.99 at Samsung

Save $150 - This is the pick of the bunch away from the premium end of Samsung's scale. Offering just exceptional value for money, this 55-inch beauty is a great TV and will offer that superb Samsung image quality while not breaking the bank.



Samsung is known to make some of the best QLED TVs, and the opportunity to get some of the very best of those - the 8K models - before the sales madness is a great deal. Plus, it means you're guaranteed to get your new TV in a timely fashion and not roll the Stock Availability dice during the sales.

It's worth remembering that while these feel like genuine Black Friday TV deals and their prices won't drop anymore, the fact remains that they could. These are not guaranteed by any means - and Samsung also isn't offering to refund the difference if the prices do go further down like Best Buy is on some deals. But you can rest assured that these prices are terrific and if you just want to guarantee your TV being with you soon for a great price, then you should be able to happily pull the trigger.

More of today's best 4K TV deals

If you're looking at those more premium screens this winter, and want to broaden your options while also keeping your eye in for the going rates then check out the prices below which span a bunch more models of QLED and OLED televisions.

The best early Black Friday deals available now

