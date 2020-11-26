These Black Friday QLED deals will help you get one of the best Samsung TVs for less

It's time to talk about what's on offer in the Black Friday Samsung QLED deals. Now, for the average TV shopper, 'QLED' will be another confusing acronym in a sea of OLEDs and HDRs. But, as these Black Friday QLED deals so readily prove, it's something that's well worth knowing about. Not only do QLEDs give you a better viewing experience, they often leave their competitors in the shade. Samsung's trademark LED technology that is backlit to provide clearer and brighter picture than its competitors. It's a relatively new tech, but one that's included with some of the best gaming TVs around and certainly some of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Luckily for you, the Black Friday TV deals are well and truly underway and, if we've piqued your interest, there's a whole bunch of Samsung QLED-specific discounts taking place right now and across the weekend in the US and UK. To save you the hassle of rounding them all up (there are a lot, trust me), we've collected them all here. While you're here, there are also some seriously good Black Friday gaming deals that serve as great combos to your newly-bought QLED TV, too.

US Black Friday QLED tv deals

Samsung 65-inch Class Q90T Series QLED 4K TV | $2,500 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Essentially one of the best QLED TVs money can buy, the Q90T offers outstanding color and contrast, enhanced picture, and an easy way to make your next-gen games pop (as they deserve to).

Samsung 65-inch Class Q80T Series QLED 4K TV | $1,800 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The superior choice out of Samsung's similar-sounding QX0T series, the Q80T has a full array backlight to allow for clearer picture and, frankly, the HDR is of better quality too. If you can stretch that far, this is the one to get. It's also available at 55 inches.



Samsung 65-inch Class Q70T Series QLED 4K TV | $1300 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

The Q70T series is a great choice for gamers: 4K? Check. Settings tweaked for gamers? That's what Game Motion Plus is for, making sure everything is crisp as possible for next-gen. As for QLED? It may sound confusing but it's a nifty piece of tech that uses quantum dots to really bring out the full colour and contrast of a picture and puts most of the competition to shame.

Samsung 50-inch Class Q60T Series QLED 4K TV | $650 $497.99 at Best Buy

Looking for QLED and exceptional 4K TVs on a budget? It doesn't get much better than this. For under $500 you get a set that will look great in any room of the house and will burst with colour, whether you're gaming of streaming.

Samsung 65-inch Class Q800T Series QLED 8K TV | $3,200 $2,299.99 at Best Buy

More pixels = more value for your money? Not always, but you could've fooled us with this Samsung 8K set. It's powerful, upscales 4K picture with no fuss and is one of the cheapest high-quality 8K TVs out there.

UK Black Friday QLED TV deals

Feeling left out across the pond? Don't be. Not only are there Black Friday PS5 deals flying around in the UK (hopefully), there are a bunch of Samsung QLEDs on offer as well.

Samsung 50-inch Q60T 4K HDR QLED TV | £700 £649.99 at Currys

This Samsung QLED model comes in all sorts of screen sizes but the 50-inch variety is a happy medium and suitable for most rooms in the house. It's got all the bells and whistles if you're looking to upgrade (4K, HDR) and there's a five-year guarantee too.

Samsung 55-inch Q70T 4K HDR QLED TV | £999 £799 at John Lewis

The QLED branding can be somewhat confusing. This is the Q70T, the middle-of-the-road option. Q60T is slightly less powerful, the Q80T and Q90T slight more so. But at the price, you can't do too much better than this. It's still head and shoulders above what you can get elsewhere for the price.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame 4K HDR QLED TV | £999 £699 at Currys

All Hail The Frame! Peculiar name aside, this really is a cracking piece of kit. It's got all the groundbreaking tech and design you expect from a Samsung QLED set, and it doubles as a large picture gallery too, should you so wish.

Samsung 65-inch Q80T 4K HDR QLED TV | £1800 £1,299.99 at Currys

Currys are pulling out all the stops with their "Black Fri-yay" range. We'll even forgive the pun because they're price matching on some QLED TVs, like this model, and even throwing in a five-year guarantee. Nice.

Samsung 55-inch Q90T 4K HDR QLED TV | £1400 £1,199.99 at Currys

The QLED cuts keep on coming. For many, this will be the perfect balance between size and performance. It's among the most powerful of Samsung's 4K range, boasting its picture-boosting QLED tech and HDR as standard. As a main set in the living room or one for your gaming setup, the Q90T is pretty much the perfect choice.

