These are the best Prime Day video game deals for PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch

Amazon Prime Day video game deals aren't coming in quite as thick and fast as other saving seasons, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some bargains to be had this October.

Whether you're looking for a deal on Elden Ring in this month's Amazon Prime Day gaming sales or just something new and interesting to play, we've rounded up the best Prime video game deals for each console below. You'll find $20 off some heavy hitters in the worlds of PS5 and Nintendo Switch and some solid savings on Xbox games old and new as well. Not only that, but there are a few bundles to watch out for as well so keep your eyes peeled for value over price.

We're bringing you our favorite Prime Day video game deals across all the consoles just below. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these offers (but don't worry you can grab a 30 day free trial (opens in new tab) to see you through the sale).

Today's best Prime Day sales for gamers

PS5 Prime Day video game deals

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Released back in March, Horizon Forbidden West is high up in our list of best PS5 games already, and is bound to be amongst the GOTY conversations. With $20 off, this is the cheapest we've seen Aloy's latest adventure.



(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The gorgeous remake of Final Fantasy 7 is $30 off right now, allowing you to experience Midgar in 4K at 60fps.



(opens in new tab) Ghostwire Tokyo | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - It might not be the biggest game, but it's a brilliant saving on a genuinely interesting game where you wield spirit powers and take down ghosts in Tokyo.

Xbox Series X Prime Day video game deals

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring | $59.95 $49.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Any saving is a good saving on what will inevitably be crowned GOTY at numerous game awards before the end of the year.



(opens in new tab) Madden 23 | $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - The latest release of Madden is already $25 off, which means more NFL action for less.



(opens in new tab) Microsoft Flight Simulator | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - If you've not got Microsoft Flight Simulator via Game Pass then this is an absolute steal. The developers are adding new planes and locations all the time, and it's wonderful for just kicking back and taking in the sights.



Nintendo Switch Prime Day video game deals

(opens in new tab) Crash 4: It's About Time| $39.99 $26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $13 - Crash Bandicoot is back and he's traveling through time to bring platforming back in a big way. It's just as brilliant as you remember, with great new gameplay gimmicks and rock-hard end levels.



(opens in new tab) Ori: The Collection | $49.99 $34.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - Wrapping up Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Ori and the Blind Forest - two otherwise Xbox exclusive titles - this collection is an amazing way to experience this duo of titles.



(opens in new tab) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 | $59.99 $53.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $XYZ - It's not a massive discount, but it's rare to have any kind of saving this soon after release of an Nintendo Switch title. This has proved massively popular with critics and fans, so well worth taking a look.



For more Prime deals, check out our round-ups of Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales or Amazon Prime Day TV sales too.