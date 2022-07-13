These are the best Prime Day deals for Horizon Forbidden West fans

These Horizon Forbidden West Prime Day deals are the perfect thing to pick up if you've enjoyed exploring the post-post-apocalypse with Aloy and co. There is some great merchandise, books, and other Horizon-associated gifts to treat yourself or a loved one to in the remaining hours of Amazon Prime Day.

The best Prime Day deals for Horizon Forbidden West fans

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Seagate 2TB external HDD | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Already a great deal on an external HDD, this Seagate 2TB is a limited edition featuring stunning original Horizon Forbidden West art of Aloy herself.

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) | $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It was on offer, but now its not, sadly. But here it is if you're on a mission to hoover up the PS5 version along with these other Horizon goodies.



(opens in new tab) Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PS4) | $23.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not on offer, and unfortunately nowhere near its lowest ever price, but if you need to jump on the PS4 complete edition as part of a Horizon shopping spree this summer then here it is!



(opens in new tab) Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game | $99.95 $72.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $27 - The world of Horizon Zero Dawn translated into board game form works incredibly well, and comes with fantastic miniatures. It offers a great balance of co-op and competition, and is great fun once you've got your head round the instructions.

(opens in new tab) Horizon Zero Dawn The Board Game - The Sacred Land Expansion | $55.38 $48.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 12% - Expand your Horizon Zero Dawn board game experience with the first expansion, which adds two new hunters, five new enemy types, new encounters, and more to the experience.

(opens in new tab) The Art of Horizon Forbidden West book | $49.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - It's not out until November 22, but you can save five dollars on a pre-order of the no doubt stunning Art of Horizon Forbidden West book. Perfect for a coffee table to whisk you away to post-post-apocalyptic Las Vegas at the flip of a cover.

(opens in new tab) The Art of Horizon Zero Dawn book | $39.95 $21.66 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $18 - But if you need your art book hit right now, then this is a great price on the official art book for the first game. We can highly recommend this - it's beautiful, and a bargain at this price. It's only two dollars off its record low



(opens in new tab) Horizon Zero Dawn Vol 1.: The Sunhawk comic (paperback)| $17.99 $16.54 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $9 - Explore a unique Horizon universe story set between the two games with Vol 1. of The Sunhawk comic. It follows Talanah and what she gets up to in between the two video games, and you'll find out the ending of that story in Horizon Forbidden West itself. Vol 2: Liberation is also now $14.99 (was $17.99) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Horizon Zero Dawn Aloy Silhouette tee | $21.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $2 - Not a huge saving, but takes this subtle fan tee to under $20 and is an easy wallet-friendly deal to snag this Priem Day.



