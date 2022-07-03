These are the best early 4th of July SSD PS5 deals we've found

Amazon's early 4th of July PS5 SSD deals are currently offering up some historic lowest ever prices on some of the fastest NVMe drives you can slot into your system.

Particular highlights of the 4th of July PS5 SSD deals include the Kingston Fury Renegade, which is one of the best PS5 SSDs, selling for just $137.65 (was $190) (opens in new tab) for a $53 saving on the 1TB configuration. This is a rate that's never been bettered, besting the lowest rate by a full $8.

Also of note is the Gigabyte Aorus 7000s 1TB for $129.99 (was $230) (opens in new tab) for a full $100 knocked off that sticker price, taking this drive down to its historic lowest ever rate as well. This model recently shot back up to full MSRP, with the previous cheapest price being $150. This means you're keeping an extra $20 in your pocket which can be better put towards a game.

We're expecting big things from the upcoming Prime Day PS5 deals taking place in just a few weeks' time as well, so keep an eye on that once you've browsed these offers. And if you're interested in more storage for your console, then we recommend turning your attention to the best PS5 external hard drives as well.

Today's best early 4th of July PS5 SSD deals

Gigabyte Aorus Gen 4.0 | $200 $115.58 at Amazon

Save $85 - Although the Gigabyte Aorus Gen 4.0 PS5 SSD has been cheaper once in the past by $5, this is still an excellent price on a top-performing drive. What's more, this model has frequently been listed between the $140 and $160 mark, so you're saving a minimum of $45 extra off the most recent rate here, too.



Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB | $190 $137.65 at Amazon

Save $53 - This is the historic lowest ever price on the Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB, meaning you can get your hands on one of the fastest Gen 4.0 models at a rate that has never been beaten. The previous lowest rate hovered around the $145 mark, so you're saving an extra $8 here.



Gigabyte Aorus 7000s | $230 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - There has never been a better time to get your hands on the Gigabyte Aorus 7000s PS5 SSD, as this superfast model has plummeted to a lowest-ever historic price. If you want to push the limits of the PS5's M.2 port, then this model has you covered, with 7,000 MB/s reads.



If you're interested in even more PS5 SSD deals then our price comparison tech has you covered. It pulls through all the latest rates on some of our favorite models regardless of manufacturer or capacity.

