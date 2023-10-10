These are the 7 best Prime Day deals for gamers under $50

The shelves are filled with Prime Day deals for gamers right now, thanks to Amazon's second sale of the year dubbed 'Big Deal Days'. Amongst all the four-figure gaming laptops and three-figure gaming headsets, though, are some fantastic budget-minded offers on games and accessories. Bargain hunters often have to sift through these heftier price tags to get to the goods, though, which is why we're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals for gamers under $50.

We're not just bringing you the dirt cheap offers, though. The discounts below our are absolute favorite picks from that bargain bucket. That means we're prioritizing the Prime Day gaming deals that are at (or close to) their lowest ever prices and offer excellent value in themselves. That means this page isn't filled with the Just Dances or bargain brand gaming mice of the web, but rather the tech and games we didn't necessarily expect to be this far below $50.

You'll find our top seven Prime Day picks just below, and all the latest Prime Day deals for gamers further down the page.

The best Prime Day deals for gamers under $50

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $47.98 at Walmart

Save $17 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hit this new record low price at Walmart late last week, and it's still sitting there for today's Prime Day deals. You'll find it $17 off right now, with both Amazon and Best Buy lagging behind. Buy it if: ✅ You like open world adventures

✅ You enjoyed Breath of the Wild Don't buy it if: ❌ You didn't enjoy Breath of the Wild Price Check: Amazon: $59 | Best Buy: $69.99

2. Razer Kaira X gaming headset | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're after a budget headset without breaking past the $40 mark it really doesn't get much better than this. The Razer Kaira X has been designed to run best on PS5 but its simple wired connection means you can take advantage of that excellent audio across a range of platforms. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it go, and it's only ever been $39.99 once before - back in May. Buy it if: ✅ You don't need a wireless connection

✅ Comfort is a priority

✅ You want to play across PS5 and PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You want additional EQ settings Price Check: Walmart: $64.15 | Best Buy: OOS

3. Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse | $69.99 $43.99 at Amazon

Save $26 - The Razer Basilisk V3 is one of our favorite gaming mice overall, and these days it can be found for a fraction of its launch price. The wired pointer is down to just $43.99 right now, and while we did see those numbers drip down to $39.99 in July's Prime Day deals, that was only for a very short time. Buy it if: ✅ You play a wide range of genres

✅ You don't need a wireless connection

✅ You value a larger design Don't buy it if: ❌ You want competitive speeds

❌ You need a lightweight device Price Check: Walmart: $59.99 | Best Buy: $69.99



4. The Last of Us Part 1 | $69.99 $45.99 at Amazon

Save $24 - Anyone who missed the PS5 relaunch of The Last of Us has an opportunity to remedy that for less. Though this remaster just celebrated its first birthday, we rarely see too many discounts. This is the cheapest it's ever been having only ever dropped to $50 in the past, and even that sale only happened once. Buy it if: ✅ You never played the original

✅ You want a good reason to go back

✅ You enjoyed the HBO show Don't buy it if: ❌ You already have the PS4 version and you're not a mega fan Price Check: Walmart: $45.99 | Best Buy: $69.99



5. Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 | $39.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - We were just getting used to seeing this Razer quick charging stand available at $29.99 when Amazon dropped the price again. Considering we only ever saw that $30 rate during larger sales events, today's $17.99 record low is an absolute stunner. Buy it if: ✅ You want to display your DualSense

✅ You need an quick and easy way to charge Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to charge more than one controller

❌ You prefer first-party accessories Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Walmart: OOS



6. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope | $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Mario + Rabbids series is a sleeper hit for tactical strategy fans on Nintendo Switch and it's now down to its lowest price yet. We've only ever seen this discount once before, and only during Prime Day gaming deals in the summer. Buy it if: ✅ You like turn-based strategy

✅ You enjoyed the original game

✅ You don't want to spend too much Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer more action in your Mario games Price Check: Walmart: $29.75 | Best Buy: $39.99



7. Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a record low price on Ring Fit Adventure, dropping the $79.99 MSRP we generally see day to day down to just $49.99. That's excellent news for anyone looking for a gamified workout. Buy it if: ✅ You want to make workouts more fun

✅ You have plenty of space

✅ You use regular Joy-Con Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting a serious workout Price Check: Walmart: $71.85 | Best Buy: $79.99



More of today's best Prime Day deals for gamers

