The Xbox Series X has already outsold the Xbox One in Japan

The Xbox Series X and S have both outsold the Xbox One’s lifetime sales in Japan, despite the newer consoles only being released in the country a little over a year ago.

According to Famitsu’s estimated hardware sales (via a thread on Resetera ), the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have both collectively outsold the Xbox One in Japan, as of February 20, 2022. This means the next-gen Xbox consoles managed to sell more units in just over a year than the Xbox One sold in more than seven years.

The Famitsu hardware sales reveal that the Xbox Series X hit 84,329 total units sold and the Xbox Series S reached 68,449 units in the week ending February 20. That means that both consoles have now outsold their predecessor's lifetime efforts.

It’s no secret that Japan’s Xbox sales fall behind in comparison to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation sales. In fact, the Nintendo Switch still sold 23,862 units and the PS5 sold 23,249 units during that same week. That’s not even taking into account all of the different Nintendo Switch models and PS5 digital edition. Microsoft has been keen to reestablish itself in the region, but for now, Sony and Nintendo's efforts far outstrip the Xbox owner's.

Speaking of game sales in Japan, Famitsu also recently revealed that Pokemon Legends Arceus is the second fastest-selling Switch game in Japan. The latest Pokemon game surpassed 1.425 million units sold in the country just three days after its release, making it the second fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game ever in Japan. Unfortunately, this wasn’t quite enough to knock off the top spot which belongs to Animal Crossing: New Horizons .