The X-Men take the lead in AXE: Judgment Day October Solicitations

October marks the spooky month of Halloween - and in the Marvel Universe, there's maybe no scarier idea than being judged by a Celestial who can see all your past deeds. On that note, Marvel Comics has revealed its slate advance solicitations of October tie-ins to the AXE: Judgment Day event crossover.

First off, the month of October is anchored by AXE: Judgment Day #6, which caps off the core event limited series, as well as a tie-in titled AXE: Eternals #1, which digs into Ajak's past with the Celestials. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Along with tie-ins featuring the new Iron Fist Lin Lie and Eros, the Eternal brother of Thanos (played by Harry Styles in The Eternals), the final month of AXE: Judgment Day brings in Carol Danvers in a Captain Marvel #42 tie-in which features Carol and Lauri-Ell the Kree Accuser encountering a mysterious person who appears to be a version of Carol in a Kree uniform.

Then there's Fantastic Four #48 which continues guest creative team David Pepose and Juann Cabal's tale of Sue Storm trapped in the Baxter Building against seemingly impossible odds, against the backdrop of AXE: Judgment Day.

But most of the month's AXE: Judgment Day proceedings are dedicated to the mutants, starting with an AXE: X-Men tie-in exploring the connection between Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force. Then there's Immortal X-Men #7, which puts the spotlight on Nightcrawler, as well as Legion of X #6 in which David Haller faces judgment.

That's followed by X-Men #6 in which the aptly-named Isca the Unbeaten faces losing her position in the leadership of Arakko, and X-Force #33 which caps off Kraven the Hunter's excursion into Krakoa. And finally there's AXE: Death to the Mutants #3, which caps off the limited series.

Here's the list of Marvel's October 2022 AXE: Judgment Day titles organized by release date:

October 5

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by GUIU VILANOVA

Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

A.X.E.: STARFOX #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

A.X.E.: X-MEN #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by FRANCESCO MOBILI

Cover by NIC KLEIN

X-MEN RED #7

Written by AL EWING

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

October 12

A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by NIC KLEIN

A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MICHAEL YG

Cover by PHILIP TAN

CAPTAIN MARVEL #42

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

FANTASTIC FOUR #48

Written by DAVID PEPOSE

Art by JUANN CABAL

Cover by CAFU

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

LEGION OF X #6

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by RAFAEL PIMENTEL

Cover by DIKE RUAN

October 19

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

X-FORCE #33

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

