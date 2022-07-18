The X-Men take the lead in AXE: Judgment Day October Solicitations

Once again the X-Men dominate the final month of Marvel's AXE: Judgment Day solicitations

AXE: X-Men cover excerpt
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

October marks the spooky month of Halloween - and in the Marvel Universe, there's maybe no scarier idea than being judged by a Celestial who can see all your past deeds. On that note, Marvel Comics has revealed its slate advance solicitations of October tie-ins to the AXE: Judgment Day event crossover.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
First off, the month of October is anchored by AXE: Judgment Day #6, which caps off the core event limited series, as well as a tie-in titled AXE: Eternals #1, which digs into Ajak's past with the Celestials. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Along with tie-ins featuring the new Iron Fist Lin Lie and Eros, the Eternal brother of Thanos (played by Harry Styles in The Eternals), the final month of AXE: Judgment Day brings in Carol Danvers in a Captain Marvel #42 tie-in which features Carol and Lauri-Ell the Kree Accuser encountering a mysterious person who appears to be a version of Carol in a Kree uniform.

Then there's Fantastic Four #48 which continues guest creative team David Pepose and Juann Cabal's tale of Sue Storm trapped in the Baxter Building against seemingly impossible odds, against the backdrop of AXE: Judgment Day. 

But most of the month's AXE: Judgment Day proceedings are dedicated to the mutants, starting with an AXE: X-Men tie-in exploring the connection between Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force. Then there's Immortal X-Men #7, which puts the spotlight on Nightcrawler, as well as Legion of X #6 in which David Haller faces judgment. 

That's followed by X-Men #6 in which the aptly-named Isca the Unbeaten faces losing her position in the leadership of Arakko, and X-Force #33 which caps off Kraven the Hunter's excursion into Krakoa. And finally there's AXE: Death to the Mutants #3, which caps off the limited series.

Here's the list of Marvel's October 2022 AXE: Judgment Day titles organized by release date:

October 5

AXE: Death to the Mutants #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by GUIU VILANOVA
Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

AXE: Starfox #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A.X.E.: STARFOX #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art and Cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

AXE: X-Men #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A.X.E.: X-MEN #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by FRANCESCO MOBILI
Cover by NIC KLEIN

X-Men Red #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN RED #7
Written by AL EWING
Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

October 12

AXE: Eternals #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by PASQUAL FERRY
Cover by NIC KLEIN

AXE: Iron Fist #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1
Written by ALYSSA WONG
Art by MICHAEL YG
Cover by PHILIP TAN

Captain Marvel #42

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #42
Written by KELLY THOMPSON
Art by ANDREA DI VITO
Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Fantastic Four #48

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR #48
Written by DAVID PEPOSE
Art by JUANN CABAL
Cover by CAFU

Immortal X-Men #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by MARK BROOKS

Legion of X #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LEGION OF X #6
Written by SI SPURRIER
Art by RAFAEL PIMENTEL
Cover by DIKE RUAN

October 19

AXE: Judgment Day #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by VALERIO SCHITI
Cover by MARK BROOKS

X-Force #33

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE #33
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by ROBERT GILL
Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full October 2022 solicitations coming later this month.

Will AXE: Judgment Day wind up being one of the most impactful Marvel Comics events of all time?

