Iron Fist and Loki face AXE: Judgment Day together

Lin Lie, the current Iron Fist who wields a power all his own, is about to undergo "a trial unlike any other" as part of AXE: Judgement Day, in which characters across the Marvel Universe face cosmic judgement at the hands of the Celestials.

In the one-shot AXE: Iron Fist #1 from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Michael YG, the creative team behind the Iron Fist (opens in new tab) limited series that put Lin Lie in the role, the new Iron Fist must find a way into the mystical city of K'un-Lun to facedown none other than Shou-Lao the Undying - the dragon whose mystical heart has empowered generations of Iron Fists.

Does this mean Lin Lie is about to claim the heart of Shou-Lao and the traditional power of the Iron Fist for himself?

We're not sure, but we do know that Loki is a part of the story - and though Marvel isn't revealing exactly how, we're betting that Lin Lie will turn to the god of mischief's help in entering the supposedly impenetrable magical city.

This raises another question: why can't Lin Lie, who is the Iron Fist and supposed protector of K'un-Lun, enter the mystic city?

Well, it all goes back to the aforementioned Iron Fist limited series in which Lin Lie clashes with his own brother Lin Feng over the power of the Sword of Fu-Xi - that unique power we mentioned belongs to Lin Lie.

That story resulted in Lin Lie absorbing the shards of the Sword of Fu-Xi into his own body to guard their power - a choice that apparently cost Lin Lie access to K'un-Lun.

"Lin Lie's back, and so is Team Iron Fist!" states writer Alyssa Wong. "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Michael YG again for the next chapter in Lin Lie's story!"

AXE: Iron Fist #1 goes on sale October 12, with covers from Philip Tan and interior artist Michael YG. Keep an eye on Newsarama for Marvel's full October 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

