The Wonderful 101 might be coming to Nintendo Switch

It looks like PlatinumGames might be bringing The Wonderful 101 to Nintendo Switch.

Admittedly, it all stems from a very innocuous tweet, but a quick pic of Platinum's Hideki Kamiya on the studio's official Twitter account has kicked off a storm of speculation.

It shows Kamiya sitting in front of a desktop PC with "1:01" in the corner of the screen – oh, and next to him is a Nintendo Switch sitting idly by, too.

Scenes from the PG office! Who's that photobombing Hideki Kamiya? pic.twitter.com/D70oalUTKoJanuary 31, 2020

While that alone doesn't tell us much, YouTube channel GameXplain believes an upcoming Kickstarter campaign – thought to be going live next week – wants to bring The Wonderful 101 to Nintendo Switch, which would be a natural jump given the original launched on Wii U back in 2013 (thanks, Comicbook ). That said, there are also rumblings of a PlayStation 4 – and possibly even an Xbox One – port in the works, too.

Industry insider Liam Robertson has also added fuel to the speculative fire, stating that the Kickstarter reveal was purportedly scheduled to go live early next week.

"Kickstarter thing for TW101 is true," Robertson said. "I waited for Platinum to announce it on their terms. The reveal was set for Monday."

Kickstarter thing for TW101 is true. I waited for Platinum to announce it on their terms. The reveal was set for Monday.February 1, 2020

We were treated to a sneak peek at PlatinumGames and Square Enix's next collaboration Babylon's Fall, in December last year . As Alyssa reported at the time, the gameplay trailer released at the time didn't give us anything in terms of lore, but it gave us everything in terms of sword fights against ice-conjuring baddies and creepy bugs.

PlatinumGames recently accepted an investment from Chinese tech and gaming giant, Tencent . In a statement from Platinum Games president Kenichi Sato, the investment is described as a "capital alliance" that won't affect Platinum Games' independence or management structure.

Tencent is the largest gaming company in the world, with sole ownership of Riot Games and investment stakes in Ubisoft, Epic Games, and Blizzard. Platinum Games says they plan to use the funding to "strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development into exploring self-publishing." Sato also says he hopes the partnership will help give Platinum a "wider global perspective, while still creating high-quality games that stay true to our name".