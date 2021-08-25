The Witches of Eastwick remake in the works at Warner Bros.

The Witches of Eastwick is getting a remake.

Ninja Thyberg, best known for directing and co-writing Pleasure, is set to both helm and pen the screenplay for the Warner Bros.-produced remake, according to Screen Daily. The new movie will film in the US, though an exact date hasn't yet been set. It's also unclear at the moment if the remake will be based on the original George Miller film, or on John Updike's The Witches of Eastwick novel.

Miller's 1987 film starred Susan Sarandon, Cher, and Michelle Pfeiffer as the eponymous witches, while Jack Nicholson portrayed the mysterious Daryl Van Horne. The movie focuses on the three women, who are each unhappy with their lives and unaware that they are witches. The arrival of Horne sets strange events into motion, which leads the women to discover their powers. The plot of the novel is broadly similar, though Horne is more of a sinister figure in the source material.

The remake will be produced by The Great Gatsby and Divergent trilogy producers Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher.

This isn't the first re-adaptation of The Witches of Eastwick – an ABC TV show titled Eastwick aired for just one season in 2009, while pilots in 1992 and 2002 were not picked up for series. There is also a stage musical, and Updike released a sequel novel titled The Widows of Eastwick in 2008.

No casting details are available for the remake just yet, and there's no release window either.

Thyberg's Pleasure, about a young woman who leaves Sweden to become a sex worker in Los Angeles, was selected for the canceled 2020 Cannes Film Festival, and premiered at 2021's Sundance Film Festival to favorable reviews. A24 will release the film in the US.

While you wait for more updates on The Witches of Eastwick, check out our guide to all of 2021's upcoming movie release dates.