The upcoming third season of The Witcher marks Henry Cavill's final outing as Geralt of Rivia. Addressing his exit, Cavill's co-star Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer on the show, explained the news was "hard to take" when it came after filming had already wrapped on season 3.

"All we knew were the feelings that we have when any season comes to an end," Chalotra told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "It's full of pride and love and accomplishment for what we've done. So, we stayed in that moment rather than anything else. The news was... yeah, it's hard to take because he's a crucial part of the show and we all adore him. So, we're gonna miss him a lot. I wish him all the best."

Cavill will be recast in The Witcher season 4 with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. While he didn't give an exact reason for his exit, when the news was announced, Cavill issued a statement sharing his best wishes for his successor (opens in new tab).

"As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men," Cavill wrote on Instagram. "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

This isn't the first time the cast of the show has addressed the news. Jaskier star Joey Batey told GamesRadar+ last year that he'll miss Cavill a lot on set. "Henry and I are very, very good pals and he has been the stalwart of the show, the gravity of the show, and the driving force of the show for four years now," he said. "And we get on very well, he's always the first to have a little laugh in the corner. So I'm going to, on a personal level, miss him."

The Witcher season 3 is split into two parts: the first volume lands on June 29 on Netflix and the second volume on July 27. For what else to watch, here's our selection of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.