The Witcher loses top spot on Netflix’s streaming chart to a surprising new show

The Witcher season 3 held on to the Netflix streaming top spot for a week, but it’s already been beaten to the post by a new show. Comedy special Tom Segura: Sledgehammer is the most-watched series on US Netflix currently as the fantasy show slipped to second place, according to Flix Patrol.

The comedian uses his special to discuss everything from his admiration for Brad Pitt to how he deals with raising his two sons. Directed by Ryan Polito, the recording is taken from one of Segura’s sold-out performances in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Witcher recently returned with the first half of its third season on the streaming platform. The opening five episodes see Geralt (played by Henry Cavill) reunited with Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Jaskier (Joey Batey) as war approaches in the Continent.

Despite being knocked off the top spot, the fantasy show did top Netflix’s streaming chart across the June 26 to July 2 period, drawing in 73 million hours viewed. However, according to Deadline, the premiere episode’s viewership was down from its season 2 debut on Netflix by 15%.

The Witcher season 3 will be returning for Cavill’s final episodes in volume two at the end of July. He’ll be replaced by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth in season 4, and his co-stars say he’s been "throwing himself" into preparation for that.

