The Witcher star looks unrecognizable in new Netflix sci-fi horror

Eamon Farren has stepped out of the fantasy world of The Witcher and into the modern-day sci-fi nightmare that is Netflix's T.I.M, directed by Spencer Brown.

Per Netflix, the film sees a prosthetics engineer named Abi (Georgina Campbell) move to the countryside with her husband Paul (Mark Rowley) in order to work on Integrate Robotic's latest product - a humanoid artificial intelligence called T.I.M. - Technologically. Integrated. Manservant (Farren). Things take a turn for the worst, however, when TIM decides to take his dedication to Abi to the next level and take over Paul's place.

The cast includes Amara Karan, Nathaniel Parker, and Tom Bell. The sci-fi feature is Brown's directorial debut, co-written with author Sarah Govett.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Eamon completes the central trio with a brilliant AI performance that showcases his truly world-class talent," Brown said (via DigitalSpy). "Stigma films have been incredible in helping me bring this film to the screen…I hope it’s something that will still be watched when people have house robots of their own!”

Farren is perhaps best known for his role as Cahir aka the Black Knight in The Witcher, Netflix's massive fantasy hit based on the popular video game series of the same name. Cahir's story took a surprising twist at the end of season 3 – with the show as a whole getting an overhaul in season 4 (as a new Geralt is taking over).

Farren also played Richard Horne in Twin Peaks: The Return, the illegitimate son of Audrey and one of the revival season's protagonists.

T.I.M. is streaming now on Netflix UK. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to stream right now.