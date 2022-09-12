The Witcher season 3 wraps filming with message from Henry Cavill

The Witcher season 3 has wrapped production. Executive producer Steven Gaub confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a snap of a skull on set with the caption: "And that’s a picture wrap on Season 3 of @witchernetflix!!"

Redanian Intelligence (opens in new tab) also shared some insight from the set, including a letter that was sent by Geralt star Henry Cavill to the cast and crew. "What a season this has been," this reads. "I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot. Hopefully you can all get some well-deserved rest."

The third outing of the hugely popular Netflix series has been in production for five months around Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Morocco, and the UK. The shoot had to briefly stop due to a Covid outbreak on set but filming has now wrapped as post-production begins.

While Netflix is yet to confirm a release date for The Witcher season 3, we can get some indication about when it might drop from previous release dates. Both The Witcher season 1 and season 2 had around seven months between filming finishing and release so if the show follows the same pattern, viewers could see it as early as April 2023.

Plot details on the third season are light, but the official synopsis teases that Geralt will take Ciri into hiding to protect the young girl from her growing list of enemies. Following her reconciliation – of sorts – with Geralt at the end of season 2, Yennefer joins the pair as she’s entrusted with Ciri’s magical training. Their journey brings them to Aretuza, but they soon find corruption and dark magic waiting for them there.

