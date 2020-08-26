The Witcher: Monster Slayer will let you track, study, and hunt monsters on your phone

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a free-to-play ARG mobile game that will let you track, study, and fight monsters from the Witcher universe. Check out the trailer above, and try and tell me you don't want to play this right now.

Think of The Witcher: Monster Slayer like Pokemon Go if all the Pokemon were bloodthirsty monsters lurking around every corner. Developed by Spokko, a member of the CD Projekt family, this augmented-reality RPG will be available on both Android and iOS devices.

You'll explore the world around you in order to find, study, and slay monsters, with "time of day and real-life weather conditions that will help you gain the upper hand." Does that mean you'll only be able to fight a striga when she comes out to feed at night? Hopefully, that would be rad as hell.

The official announcement for The Witcher: Monster Slayer gives us a bit more about what to expect from the free-to-play mobile game: "Preparation is key in order to defeat tougher enemies, as players will need to brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait, and upgrade their character before putting these beasts to the sword and signs in first-person AR combat. In addition to battling monsters lurking close-by, the game also contains rich, story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series, taking players on full-fledged adventures that thrust them into the heart of what it means to be a professional monster slayer."

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will release on both iOS and Android, with launch dates for both versions announced later this year. Stay tuned, and stay sharp, fellow Witchers.