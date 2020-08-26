Surprise! Making The Witcher series available on Netflix now

You've seen how they made The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, now prepare to go behind the scenes on Netflix's The Witcher – and it's available now on the streaming service!

Making The Witcher will "go behind the monsters, the ballads, and every bit of magic that went into bringing The Witcher's Continent to life," according to the official synopses for the new Netflix series. The newly released trailer teases interviews with Geralt actor Henry Cavill, Yennefer actress Anya Chalotra, and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Watch the teaser below.

Interestingly, Hissrich's first quotes are about being able to tell the three stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri "at the same time". Anyone who has seen the series can attest that the timeline trickery was somewhat confusing at first, but – in part, thanks to some handy "The Witcher timeline explained" articles – we all got there in the end... Just about.

The documentary – which runs 32 minutes – also offers a closer look at how those incredible sword fights were brought to the screen, plus how those monsters and ghouls were filmed. For any fan of The Witcher, the doc is not one to miss.

Of course, what we're really after is some meaty The Witcher season 2 news. The second series was filming earlier this year, but shooting was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Things look set to get going again next month – fingers crossed they're still able to film all the behind-the-scenes action, even though seeing Geralt wearing a three-ply face mask might be a bit strange.