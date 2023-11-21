The Witcher author says the next book's global release is coming in 2025, thanks Netflix for helping him pay the bills

Andrzej Sapkowski's new Witcher novel now has a release window.

Speaking at Comic Con Vienna recently (and reported by IGN Poland), Sapkowski revealed that the new Witcher novel will release first in Poland in 2024, followed by a worldwide release later on in 2025.

"[Netflix] made a series based on one short story. They forced me to continue," Sapkowski said in a typically dry remark. "I'm not complaining. Thanks to this, I now have enough money for the rent."

That could be Sapkowski's method of hinting that his next Witcher novel will be themed around a new series from Netflix. The Witcher Season 4 is currently in the works from the streaming giant, although that likely doesn't qualify as a "short story" given the runtime of the existing three seasons.

Netflix also recently announced Sirens of the Deep, a new Witcher animated movie that takes place alongside Season 1 of the main show, that'll also see long-time Geralt of Rivia voice actor Doug Cockle returning to the role for the first time in years. Sapkowski's new novel could well be pulling from themes of the upcoming movie, although that's hardly confirmed as of right now.

On the other hand, this might be a little cryptic for Sapkowski. The author is known for speaking bluntly, just recently commenting that he gave Netflix some ideas, but they ignored all of them. Perhaps we're looking at an entirely original work in the world of The Witcher from Sapkowski, then.

In August, Sapkowski revealed that the new Witcher book was no more than a year away. "It may take a year, but no longer," the author said at the time, which points to a release, in Polish at least, at some point before August 2024.

