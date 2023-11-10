The Witcher game actor Doug Cockle is returning as Geralt in new animated Netflix spin-off

The news is out: we're getting another The Witcher spin-off from Netflix. Called Sirens of the Deep, the new film is the second animated film in the franchise, after the success of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The first details were teased during Geeked Week 2023, alongside some added news that has us very excited: Geralt game actor Doug Cockle will be voicing the monster hunter in the new film, which is due out in late 2024.

Cockle is the iconic gravelly voice of Geralt of Rivia in all three The Witcher games, and several cameo appearances too. "I am super excited to announce my return to the world of the Witcher voicing Geralt of Rivia once again, but this time in the upcoming animated feature The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep," Cockle said of his involvement. "It's been an honor to work with Studio Mir and Netflix on this new animated film and I’m thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf’s journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede!"

We get to hear a little snippet of him in action in the epic first teaser for the new film too, which you can watch below. "I'm not helping justify a war," he growls as we see some stunning shots of the film animated once again by Studio Mir.

Sirens of the Deep sees Geralt of Rivia hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village. He's soon drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople, and needs help from some familiar faces to aid him in his journey. The story is being adapted from 'A Little Sacrifice', written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

This story was omitted from the first season of the live-action The Witcher, which focused instead on other short stories in the wider franchise. 'A Little Sacrifice' is a twist on The Little Mermaid story, and follows a pair of star-crossed lovers, a mermaid called Sh'eenaz and a human prince called Agloval. The prince hires Geralt as his translator to try and convince his lover to give up her life in the sea and live with him.

Alongside Cockle, Jaskier star Joey Batey and Yennefer actor Anya Chalotra (who we catch a glimpse of in the teaser) from the live-action series will be returning too. Meanwhile, Man of Steel's Christina Wren is joining the cast to voice Essi Daven. The film is written by Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin, and produced by The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

This is our first foray back into the world of The Witcher since Henry Cavill's final season as Geralt. The show will be returning with new White Wolf Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher season 4.

We've already had a few teases on that, including how Hemsworth has been throwing himself into the role and a promising production update.