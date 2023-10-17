The Witcher season 4 is one step closer to production with promising new update

The Witcher season 4 is one step closer to arriving on the small screen, as the writers' room is now officially up and running.

"We're back, witchers!" tweeted writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach, alongside a photo of himself wearing a wolf medallion like the one Geralt of Rivia dons in the show.

Progress on the new season was uncertain while Hollywood screenwriters were on strike. WGA, the screenwriters' union, was on strike for nearly five months this year, kicking off in May, but industrial action came to an end in late September after the union reached a deal with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).

Of course, there is still one hurdle in the way: filming can't get started until SAG-AFTRA's industrial action is resolved. Actors have been on strike since July and there's currently no clear end in sight after Hollywood execs have walked away from negotiations regarding streaming revenue and the use of AI. Filming for The Witcher season 4, which was originally meant to kick off last month, has now been delayed until an unspecified point in 2024.

Season 4 will see Liam Hemsworth take over the lead role of monster hunter Geralt, since Henry Cavill has now exited the series after three seasons. This means it's unlikely that we'll see Hemsworth's take on the character until sometime in 2025 if Netflix follows its usual timeline. Season 3 wrapped filming back in September 2022 and volume 1 was released this June – that's a period of 14 months.

