The Witcher 3 thanks players for their support by giving Geralt new underwear

By Hope Bellingham
...and also armor

The Witcher 3 new armor
To celebrate the release of The Witcher 3 next-gen, developer CD Projekt has given players the ultimate reward - new underwear for Geralt. 

Okay so technically, it's a few new cosmetics that make up an entirely new outfit but we're not wrong - you can claim new underwear for Geralt. As announced by the developer, players can now claim the new set that comes with a sword, armor, gauntlets, trousers, boots, and more. According to The Witcher My Rewards website (opens in new tab), these items can be claimed at the Royal Palace in Vizima, directions for which will arrive via a letter from Yennefer in your inventory. 

There's also an exclusive reward for playing Gwent: The Witcher Card game. As detailed on the website, fans can claim the Gwent card 'Roach.' a special card to use in the Gwent mini-game, that features Geralt's noble steed Roach on the front of it. Speaking of Roach, following the release of the update, players have recently discovered that now you can pet the horse in The Witcher 3.

After releasing on December 14, The Witcher 3 next-gen update has given fans a lot to be happy about as well as some issues on select platforms. First of all, fans were ecstatic to find out that CD Projekt finally took their suggestion into consideration and added a new signpost at Crow's Perch, after asking for one for several years now. 

You also won't be punished as much for fall damage in The Witcher 3 as the update now makes Geralt "survive falls from higher heights", which can only be a good thing for the more reckless players. The final big update from CD Projekt is actually hidden in the game's control settings. In a bizarre move, the developer has made it impossible to select the number 69, instead, the slider will jump from 0.68 to 0.6899999999999999. 

