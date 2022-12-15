Good news everyone, now you can pet the horse in The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade brought a lot of changes to the much-loved RPG, the best improvement so far though has got to be the new horst petting feature.

As spotted by Kotaku (opens in new tab) (via Twitter user Neon Knight (opens in new tab)), the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 - that released earlier this week - now allows Geralt to show love for his trusty horses, all of which are called Roach, by giving them a little pat on the back, literally. Roach is clearly a fan of this new feature as the noble steed swishes its tail right after receiving the physical affection.

Important Witcher 3 PSA:As of the next-gen update, you can finally pet Roach! pic.twitter.com/ZyEHKiBHq6December 14, 2022 See more

Although just a small and mostly meaningless change, it seems that developer CD Projekt Red has kept players in mind when updating the RPG. Initially released in 2015, the original The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was lacking a few quality-of-life features that go beyond being able to pet the horse. Alongside this new addition, players were also given a new signpost in Crow's Perch which now makes traveling in that area even easier.

Another small but impactful change CD Projekt has made is that fall damage is less punishing in The Witcher 3 next-gen update . Previously, Geralt would take damage for even the smallest fall, but now, as spotted in the update's patch notes, players can now "survive falls from higher heights." We've also spotted that The Witcher 3 new-gen versions contain the dumbest change , and frankly, we have no idea why the developer went to such great lengths for this one.

It's not been a completely smooth launch for CD Projekt though, shortly after the game released on December 14, several PC players reported that The Witcher 3's next-gen update runs terribly. Thankfully, it didn't take long for the studio to respond to this by telling fans that The Witcher 3 PC issues are being investigated, and updates are coming "soon" .