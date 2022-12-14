The Witcher 3 new-gen versions contain the dumbest change

The Witcher 3's new-gen upgrades hide a big censorship of the number 69.

CD Projekt just launched the grand upgrade for the 2015 RPG earlier today on December 14, and players, like the one pictured just below, have wasted no time at all uncovering The Witcher 3's latest secrets. Except in this case, the "secret" there refers to the absence of the number 69.

I think I found a hidden thing in The Witcher III Next Gen Update... 🥺Why you doing this @CDPROJEKTRED @witchergame ? 😭#TheWitcher #NextGenUpdate pic.twitter.com/swusJ76Uo3December 13, 2022 See more

As the player above demonstrates, if you head into the 'Options' menu and then the 'Controller Settings' subsection, you'll be able to adjust the right stick's sensitivity on your controller. If you tune the number to just past 0.68, it'll automatically turn to 0.6899999999999999, instead of just increasing to 0.69, like you think it would.

This tiny, silly change from CD Projekt eliminates the number 69 from appearing in The Witcher 3's options, for some reason. It's not actually clear whether the number of prohibited in the same fashion from every numeric option in the re-release's menus, and it's up to some dedicated players to find out for sure.

Yes, The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X new-gen versions pack in a lot of features like a photo mode and performance modes, but where would this fancy new version be without the number 69 in its menus? Flying high with not a care in the world, that's where.

I can't help but wonder how CD Projekt arrived at this cheeky little decision. Who specifically decided to remove the number 69 from The Witcher 3's menus? Perhaps some mysteries are destined to remain forever unanswered.

Here's how The Witcher 3's new-gen version finally makes Signs fun to use in the heat of combat.